Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Sunday as Liverpool host Everton while West Ham visit Chelsea, both live on Sky Sports.

Team news: Brighton forward Leandro Trossard is on course to return for Sunday's Premier League game against Southampton.

The Belgium international missed Albion's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday evening due to illness.

Seagulls defender Shane Duffy has returned to light training following a thigh issue but is unlikely to feature, while midfielders Yves Bissouma (suspension) and Jakub Moder (knee) remain out.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl appears to have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip along the south coast.

The Austrian may opt for changes at the Amex Stadium after his side slipped to a disappointing 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Burnley on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has returned to training but is still awaiting his first involvement since suffering a hamstring issue in early December.

Jones Knows prediction...

If it looks like a draw, smells like a draw and tastes like a draw, then it's probably going to be a draw.

Just one point separates these two evenly matches sides in the Premier League table whilst if you look at the four previous meetings the aggregate score has ended 6-6 in games separated by fine margins. Adding under 2.5 goals into the equation also looks a smart play. Brighton's upturn in results in the past month has been down to a higher conversion rate in front of goal but their superb defensive process is at the heart of Graham Potter's good work as a manager. Since he was appointed only Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have a better expected goals against record than Brighton. This season, 24 of their 33 games have fallen under the 2.5 goals line - the highest ratio in the Premier League. Backing the 0-0 or 1-1 correct score at 3/1 with Sky Bet should give you a great run.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw and under 2.5 goals (3/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Opta stats...

Brighton have won just one of their nine Premier League games against Southampton (D5 L3) and are yet to beat Saints at home in the competition (D1 L3).

Southampton have won each of their last three Premier League away games against Brighton - they've never won four consecutive top-flight visits against an opponent in their history.

The home side has never won in nine previous Premier League meetings between Brighton and Southampton (D5 L4) - only Bournemouth against Watford (10) has been played more often without the home side ever winning.

Five of the 21 Premier League goals scored in meetings between Brighton and Southampton have been penalties (24%) - of all fixtures to have had at least 20 goals scored in the competition, this has seen the highest ratio from the penalty spot.

78% of the Premier League meetings between Brighton and Southampton have seen at least one goal scored in both halves (7/9). The two exceptions were both goalless at half-time, and both ended with Southampton winning away from home (1-0 in March 2019, 2-0 in August 2019).

How to follow: Follow Brighton vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Team news: Burnley look set to again be without captain Ben Mee as they continue their battle for Premier League survival against Wolves on Sunday.

Defender Mee, part of the club's interim coaching staff, has not played since the start of March as he recovers from a knee problem and was again missing from the squad for Thursday night's home win over Southampton.

Ashley Westwood's campaign is over after a serious ankle injury suffered at West Ham, while Dutch defender Erik Pieters (knee) and Iceland midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) continue their own rehabilitation.

Wolves will be without three players. Ruben Neves is back on the grass after a month out with a knee injury but is not ready yet, while Daniel Podence remains sidelined and has been joined by Max Kilman, who picked up a niggle in training.

Forward Raul Jimenez is available, though, after completing his two-match ban.

Jones Knows prediction...

Not many people are mentioning Wolves when it comes to the European race but a seventh-placed finish would be good enough for European football so there is plenty to play for. It looks a straight shootout for that spot with West Ham, who obviously have the added workload of potentially three more Europa League games to negotiate. If Wolves can maintain their form over the next few weeks, the 11/4 with Sky Bet for them to finish above West Ham does look a spot of value.

Unusually for the time of season, Wolves head to Burnley on the back of a 15-day period without a match whilst Burnley have had an emotional time with the sacking of Sean Dyche. This game will be their sixth in 20 days, and that does make the 17/10 for an away win rather tempting. I'd be happy to add over 2.5 goals to that bet too looking at the goal-line which is set very low. Despite their low goal expectancy, all Wolves' last five wins have seen the overs land and with Burnley knowing only wins will do from here, I'm expecting them to play their part in a goal heavy game.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 BETTING ANGLE: Over 2.5 goals and Wolves to win (9/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Opta stats...

After losing their first three Premier League meetings with Wolves, Burnley are now unbeaten in their last six against them (W3 D3).

Wolves are winless in their last five away league games against Burnley (D2 L3) since a 2-1 win in March 2010. However, they've not lost consecutive league visits to Turf Moor since November 1963.

Wolves have won just one of their last 11 league games against Burnley (D5 L5), a 1-0 home win in September 2018. Wolves have scored just six goals in these 11 meetings, and never more than once in a match.

Burnley have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games on a Sunday (D4 L10), with that being a 4-0 victory at Wolves almost a year ago today (25th April 2021). At home, the Clarets are winless in seven Sunday league games (D4 L3) since a 2-1 win against Leicester in January 2020.

How to follow: Follow Burnley vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Team news: Mateo Kovacic and Toni Rudiger will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Kovacic remains out of action with ankle ligament trouble, while Rudiger has a groin concern.

Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to battle a back issue, so is unlikely to be fit in time to face the Hammers.

West Ham have an injury crisis in defence with three centre-halves ruled out.

Issa Diop has joined Kurt Zouma and long-term absentee Angelo Ogbonna on the sidelines, leaving Craig Dawson as the club's only recognised senior centre-back.

Boss David Moyes could opt for a back three or call on under-23 defender Aji Alese.

Jones Knows prediction...

Thomas Tuchel's approach relies so much on a sound defensive base. When that base becomes flimsy, the whole 'Tuchel-ball' concept can go spectacularly wrong - as it has in games against Brentford and Arsenal of late. West Ham should fancy their chances of causing Chelsea a problem, especially with a rested Michail Antonio fit to lead the line.

Chelsea could be about to lose four successive home games in all competitions for the first time since 1978.

Antonio, making his 400th career appearance, has had a full week to refresh ahead of a big week for the Hammers. He should be at full throttle here - and, as mentioned here before, his impact when well rested for West Ham is gigantic.

On the last 23 occasions where Antonio has had a rest period of seven days or more between games, West Ham have won 18 games, losing just two of those. Those defeats were a totally understandable defeat away at Manchester City and a 3-2 home defeat to Southampton on Boxing Day where Antonio scored and the Hammers won the expected goals battle in a positive performance.

Furthermore, Antonio's personal record after a break seems to spike. In those aforementioned 23 matches, the striker has racked up 19 goal involvements (10 goals, nine assists) suggesting that his performance level increases after being able to rest.

Back him to score his first goal in 14 games in a West Ham win at a gigantic price of 11/1 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2 BETTING ANGLE: West Ham to win (11/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Opta stats...

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League home games against West Ham (W10 D4), going down 1-0 in November 2019.

West Ham have won three of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea (L2), including a 3-2 win at the London Stadium in the reverse fixture this season. The Hammers had only won three of their previous 26 league games against the Blues before this (D6 L17).

Coming into this weekend's games, only Tottenham (9) have won fewer points in Premier League London derbies this season than West Ham (10), with the Hammers losing three of their four such games on the road this term.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their eight Premier League games played on Sunday this season (W5 D3), with their last such defeat coming on the final day last season (2-1 v Aston Villa). Chelsea have lost just one of their last 25 Premier League London derbies played on a Sunday (W18 D6), with that loss coming at home to Tottenham in April 2018.

How to follow: Chelsea vs West Ham is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Chelsea

West Ham United Sunday 24th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Team news: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returned to training on Friday but manager Jurgen Klopp will make a late decision on whether he will be ready to face Everton on Sunday.

The Brazil international missed the midweek win over Manchester United with a foot injury which is still uncomfortable.

Klopp is likely to make changes with a Champions League semi-final to come next week, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate, midfielder Naby Keita and forward Diogo Jota potentially coming in.

Everton midfielders Donny Van De Beek and Andre Gomes will miss the trip to Anfield. Both were unused substitutes in the midweek draw at home to Leicester, but Van De Beek has a groin problem while Gomes also has a minor issue.

Everton are still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), while centre-back Yerry Mina could be rested after making a midweek return from two months out injured.

Jones Knows prediction...

Everton's only win in the last 22 Premier League meetings with Liverpool was the 2-0 win at Anfield in February 2021 - a game behind closed doors. They have won just four of the 44 Premier League meetings since the turn of the millennium. That was during an era when Liverpool were very beatable, so the task ahead of them now against one of the greatest teams we've ever seen in the Premier League is bordering on impossible. Everton have also failed to win any of their last 13 Premier League away games, since a 2-0 win vs Brighton in August, losing the last six in a row. They are 14/1 with Sky Bet to leave Anfield with three points. They say everything has a price, but I'm not sure an Everton win does. Would I back them at 100/1? Probably not.

Trying to find a value-soaked Liverpool bet is tricky but those that like playing the short prices may want to consider Liverpool to score three or more goals at 5/6 with Sky Bet.

Klopp's men have scored 31 goals in their last 12 games and have scored three or more goals in eight of their last 14 games at Anfield. With one of the worst defences in Europe rocking up, it could be feeding time for the Liverpool strikers once again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0 BETTING ANGLE: Liverpool to score three or more goals (5/6 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Opta stats...

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League games against Everton (W9 D12), though it did come in this exact fixture last season.

Everton won this exact fixture 2-0 last season, ending a 20-game winless away run against Liverpool in the Premier League (D9 L11). They've not won consecutive league visits to Anfield since February 1986.

Liverpool are looking to complete the league double over Everton for just the second time in the past 10 seasons, previously doing so in this run in 2016-17.

Everton's 2-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield last season was the first time they'd kept a clean sheet in eight away league games against the Reds. They last kept consecutive away clean sheets against their local rivals in January 2004.

No Premier League fixture has finished as a draw more often than Everton v Liverpool (24), while the Merseyside derby has seen the most red cards (22) and most 90th minute winners (5) in the competition's history.

How to follow: Liverpool vs Everton is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Liverpool

Everton Sunday 24th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

