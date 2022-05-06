Sunday's Premier League match preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League as Arsenal host Leeds and Manchester City travel to Newcastle - both live on Sky Sports.

Team news: Arsenal will make a late call over the fitness of central defender Ben White ahead of Sunday's visit of Leeds.

Manager Mikel Arteta, who it was announced had signed a contract extension on Friday, has no other fresh injury concerns. But Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain out with injury.

Leeds have been boosted by the availability of defenders Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente ahead of the trip to Arsenal.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has said Stuart Dallas is expected to make a full recovery from a broken leg and could be back in training in six months.

Leeds are hoping striker Patrick Bamford, restricted to nine league appearances this season due to a succession of injuries, will soon return to boost their relegation fight.

"Patrick has been on the (training) pitch, so we remain cautiously optimistic with that," head coach Jesse Marsch said.

Long-term absentees Tyler Roberts (hamstring), Adam Forshaw (fractured kneecap) and Crysencio Summerville are all moving in the right direction, according to Marsch.

Jones Knows predictions

Before they played Manchester City last weekend, Leeds United stood just 10 per cent probability of being relegated. How quickly things can change.

That is now up to 44 per cent as they have shot into favouritism in the relegation market with 5/4 on offer for them to fall through the trapdoor. This is a rather unfortunate fixture for them too. With Burnley and Everton playing teams that have little to play for the Premier League, Leeds have a team fully pumped up and rested to give everything for their quest to make the top four. Arsenal are also a team that have little trouble swatting aside relegation fodder.

For example, they are unbeaten in 33 home Premier League games against promoted sides (winning 28), since losing to Newcastle in November 2010. I'm aware Leeds aren't a promoted team this season but it's a relevant statistic. Leeds were also dispatched 4-1 by the Gunners at Elland Road earlier this season.

Saying that, Jesse Marsch has made them harder to beat since Marcelo Bielsa departed, taking their expected goals against figure per 90 minutes from 2.1 to 1.4.

Arsenal, much like Liverpool, are happy winning games in 'job done' fashion at the moment which sails against the market expectation on the game being a goal-heavy one. Leeds' improvement in defence added to Arsenal's liking for winning games by one goal, makes the 100/30 with Sky Bet on Arsenal to win and under 2.5 goals a runner.

Opta stats

Leeds United's Raphinha has scored the opening goal in more different Premier League games than any other player this season, with the Brazilian doing so on seven of the 15 occasions Leeds have scored first.

Arsenal have had 24 goals scored by English players in the Premier League this season (excluding own goals), as many as they had in their previous four campaigns combined. The Gunners last had more goals scored by English players in 1996-97 (45).

Leeds have received 94 yellow cards in the Premier League this season, the joint-most by a team in a single season along with Sunderland in 2014-15. Defender Junior Firpo received his 10th booking in his 20th appearance against Man City last time out, the sixth-fastest a player has been booked 10 times in Premier League history.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last three Premier League away games (W2 D1), last having a longer such run in December 2001 (4). Meanwhile, the Whites are looking to keep three consecutive away clean sheets in the top-flight for the first time since December 1996.

Heading into the weekend's games, only top two sides Manchester City (26) and Liverpool (25) have won more Premier League games than Arsenal this season (20), with the Gunners currently on their fifth run of 3+ consecutive victories this term. However, only Watford and West Ham (8 each) are on a longer current run of games without a clean sheet than Arsenal (6).

Leeds have never beaten Arsenal at the Emirates in all competitions in five attempts (D1 L4) - in their entire history, they've only played more games at Brighton's AMEX Stadium (eight) without winning.

Leeds have kept clean sheets in their last two away Premier League matches, after conceding in each of their eight on the road beforehand (shipping 27 goals). The Whites last kept three away Premier League clean sheets in a row back in December 1996 under George Graham.

Arsenal have won their last three games against Leeds in all competitions, last beating them in four in a row between November 1936 and April 1938.

Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 away league games against Arsenal (W3 D0 L9), since a goalless draw in February 1993.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Leeds in all competitions (W9 D2) since a 3-2 home defeat in May 2003.

Team news: Everton will have Richarlison and Andre Gomes available for Sunday's trip to Leicester as they continue their fight for Premier League survival.

Donny van de Beek is absent with a groin injury, while Ben Godfrey is also missing but will be back in training next week.

Andros Townsend (ACL) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) will not return before the end of the season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was absent against Liverpool due to a quadriceps issue, is in contention for selection against Leicester, having been an unused substitute in the Chelsea win.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is expected to make changes for the visit of Everton after Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final defeat at Roma.

But he will not be able to call on Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi, who will remain out for the rest of the campaign.

Jones Knows predictions

Everton's escape route has been to play ugly football. Desperate times have called for desperate measures. And credit to them. This nasty, direct style of play completely did for Chelsea last weekend in the Goodison Park cauldron. They played the percentages, they snapped into tackles, they wasted time, they rattled the opposition. The only thing missing to complete the "old school" football set was a goal from a set-piece.

That may come here in a game they can most certainly get something from against a timid Leicester side. Yerry Mina to score a header at 14/1 with Sky Bet is my chosen weapon. His return to fitness offers Frank Lampard so much in both boxes - and not to mention Mina's leadership qualities at playing dark arts football.

Seven goals from 78 starts puts him up there with the most deadly attackers of a set piece in the Premier League and his prices are a little too inflated as his season has been ravaged by injuries so his shots data has trended downwards. Here, he faces a Leicester side that have conceded the most goals from set-pieces (27) and most from corners (14) this season. This might be the time to catch the big man so backing him at 4/6 for a shot and going for glory with a headed goal at 16/1 with Sky Bet is the way to go.

Opta stats

Everton's Richarlison has received nine yellow cards in the Premier League this season - the last Everton players to be booked more in a single campaign were Idrissa Gueye (11) and Gareth Barry (10) in 2016-17. Richarlison could also be the first Brazilian player to reach double figures for yellow cards in a single Premier League season.

All four of Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho's Premier League goals this season have come away from home, with only Roberto Firmino (5) netting more goals this term without scoring at home.

Everton striker Richarlison has scored in five of his last seven Premier League games against Leicester. Against no other side has the Brazilian netted more Premier League goals than he has against the Foxes (5).

Everton boss Frank Lampard hasn't won any of his four Premier League games against Leicester (D3 L1) - the only side has he faced as often as a manager without ever winning in the competition is Liverpool (also 4).

Everton have won two of their last four Premier League games (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 14 (D1 L11). However, each of their last seven Premier League wins has come at home, and each of the last four has been to nil, with the Toffees winless in 14 games in which they've conceded (D2 L12).

Everton have won fewer points away from home than any other side in the Premier League this season (6), with no side losing more on the road than the Toffees (12). Everton have lost their last seven away league games, their longest run since a run of eight between April and October 1994.

Leicester are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2 L2), though at home the Foxes are unbeaten in six (W3 D3). They've won eight of their last nine games against sides starting the day in the bottom three (D1) since a 2-1 home loss to Fulham in November 2020.

Leicester have alternated between victory (3) and defeat (3) in their last six Premier League home games against Everton - their five previous home games against them had all finished level.

Everton are looking to win consecutive away league games against Leicester for the first time since December 1997, following their 2-0 win in this exact fixture last term.

48% of the Premier League meetings between Leicester and Everton have been drawn (15/31), the highest percentage of any of the 92 fixtures to have been played at least 30 times.

Norwich duo Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent have both been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League campaign ahead of the visit of West Ham on Sunday.

Scotland midfielder McLean has a fractured toe and will have to wear a protective boot, while American frontman Sargent has aggravated a previous ankle injury so will not be risked over the final four matches.

Norwich, relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship following defeat at Aston Villa, will again be without centre-half Christoph Zimmermann (groin), while forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) are both long-term absentees.

West Ham will have defender Craig Dawson back in contention for the trip to Carrow Road.

The centre-back missed last weekend's defeat to Arsenal due to a one-match ban following his red card against Chelsea the previous weekend.

Fellow defender Angelo Ogbonna (knee) remains sidelined, while manager David Moyes will check on his team's fitness after their Europa League exit to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Dowell, Normann, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Pukki, Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Placheta, Springett, Sorensen, Tzolis, Rowe.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Cresswell, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Alese, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Kral, Lanzini, Fornals, Vlasic, Chesters, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Perkins

Jones Knows predictions

I searched desperately for a reason to back a Norwich based bet in this one as West Ham's form after a European night is an angle we have profitably exploited in recent months. How about a relegated team's result and goals patterns after relegation has been confirmed? Maybe there is a spike when the relative pressure of a relegation battle are removed? Nope. Teams that have an 'R' next to their name have lost 24 of their 36 matches in the last five years in the Premier League, conceding an average of 2.3 goals per 90 minutes in those fixtures.

So, despite the obvious issues with West Ham's focus, they still have enough quality in reserve to win this match without conceding. The 9/4 on them to do so make sense.

Opta stats

Jarrod Bowen has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other West Ham player this season (10 goals, 8 assists). However, 12 of his 18 goal involvements have come at the London Stadium (8 goals, 4 assists).

As Norwich keeper, Tim Krul has conceded 121 goals in 63 Premier League appearances (1.9 per game) - only Boaz Myhill at Hull City and Wayne Hennessey at Wolves (both 2) have a higher goals conceded per game average among keepers with at least 50 appearances for a specific club.

West Ham's Michail Antonio has scored five goals in his last five league games against Norwich, including all four in the Hammers' 4-0 win on their last visit to Carrow Road. However, he's without a goal in his last 14 Premier League appearances, his joint-longest drought in the top-flight.

Norwich are looking to become the 23rd different team to register 100 Premier League wins. This will be their 389th game in the competition overall, with only West Bromwich Albion reaching the 100 in more games as it stands (396).

Norwich have failed to score in a league-high 19 different Premier League games this season, and could become the first side to do so in 20+ matches in three separate campaigns (also 1994-95 and 2019-20).

West Ham are winless in four Premier League games (D1 L3), losing the last two. They've not lost three in a row since June 2020, while they last had a 5+ game winless run in January/February 2020 (7).

This is the fourth time Norwich have been relegated before the final day of the Premier League season, also suffering this fate in 2019-20, 2015-16 and 1994-95. They're winless in all five Premier League games they've played after suffering relegation within a campaign (D1 L4).

Since a 2-1 loss at Leicester in April 2015, West Ham are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games against sides bottom of the table (W10 D4), winning each of the last seven in a row.

West Ham won 4-0 in their last away league game against Norwich, ending a 17-game winless run at Carrow Road (D8 L9).

Norwich have lost their last three Premier League games against West Ham, scoring none and conceding eight goals. They had only lost three of their previous 17 league meetings with the Hammers (W6 D8).

Team news: Manchester City could be without defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker for Sunday's trip to Newcastle as Pep Guardiola's side look to bounce back from their Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

Stones has missed the last two matches against Leeds and Real after picking up an injury in the first leg against the Spanish champions in Manchester.

Walker, meanwhile returned to the City starting line-up on Wednesday, but was forced off with injury and is a doubt for Newcastle.

Manchester City

Newcastle United Sunday 8th May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe revealed England full-back Kieran Tripper and Callum Wilson could return to the squad after injuries which have sidelined them for 17 and 12 games respectively.

He said: "Callum has trained all week. I've been really pleased with him, he's trained very well. We've had two really tough days and he's come through those days excellently.

"Physically, he looks very good - he's put a lot of work in to get to this point, so I'm very pleased with the attitude, as always, with Callum.

"He's incredible with his work and he looks in a good place. There's a good chance he'll be involved.

"Kieran is slightly behind him this week in the sense that he hasn't trained every day, but when he has trained - he trained yesterday - he's trained very well, so we'll make a late decision on them."

Jones Knows predictions

In my world of trying to nick a few quid off the bookmakers, price is absolutely everything and everything has its price.

Some people simply don't understand that I'm not trying to argue who do I think will win the game but I'm trying to make a well-reasoned case for why a certain scenario is overpriced.

I took on Manchester City last week when the odds suggested they had an 80 per cent chance of beating Leeds and I've got to stick to my guns with my 'after a Champions League matchday' theory when they are being given an 89 per cent chance this weekend against a far more dangerous side than Leeds, albeit they are at home.

I am happy to swim against the market as I remain very edgy about City after they have played a Champions League knockout match especially with the mental hangover potentially lingering from Wednesday. Their heads will be frazzled.

There is a pattern emerging of them being vulnerable. After 16 knockout games where that tie was realistically in the balance, they have lost on seven occasions in the next domestic match to Leeds (1-2), Chelsea (0-1), Chelsea (1-2), Wigan (0-1), Manchester United (2-3), Tottenham (2-3) and Liverpool (2-3).

There does seem a drop in levels after a big midweek effort in Europe where the emotions involved in their pursuit for that elusive trophy do seem to weigh heavy. It's impossible to put a number on how much the complete choke against Real Madrid will affect their mentality back in a competition that they are four wins away from landing. Lifting his players after what happened on Wednesday will be a big test for the boss.

But with such an in-form team on their doorstep in Newcastle, backing the 9/2 with Sky Bet for Eddie Howe's men to win or draw is just too juicy to ignore.

Since Newcastle's 1-0 Premier League away win vs Leeds on January 22, only Liverpool (37) have taken more Premier League points than Newcastle (31). They have taken four more points than Manchester City in this period, albeit having played three games more. If they can defend in their usual strong structure and hit shrewdly on the break, then those taking the 1/8 with Sky Bet on a home win could have an anxious Sunday afternoon.

