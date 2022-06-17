Youri Tielemans: Arsenal interest in Belgium midfielder cools to make one-year Leicester extension more likely

Arsenal have cooled their interest in Youri Tielemans making it more likely the Belgium midfielder will sign a one-year contract extension at Leicester.

Arsenal have long been admirers of Tielemans, who has just one year left on his existing Leicester deal, but with the Gunners having agreed a £34m deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira on Friday, that interest has waned.

It is thought Arsenal will only sign one central midfielder in this window, and their preference is Vieira.

Leicester do not want to lose Tielemans for free next summer and have always had the confidence that, if no deal suited both the club and the midfielder, then he would commit to another year at the King Power Stadium.

Sky Sports News has been told that the communication and understanding between Leicester and Tielemans has remained constant and cordial, with a great deal of mutual respect.

There is still a long way to go in the summer window, but Tielemans staying at Leicester remains on the table.

Image: Crystal Palace host Arsenal on the opening night

Arsenal will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace on August 5, live on Friday Night Football.

Mikel Arteta's side, who finished fifth in the Premier League last term, will then host Leicester City on August 13 before travelling to newly-promoted Bournemouth on August 20.

The Gunners' first north London derby will take place at Emirates Stadium on October 1, while the return game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is early in the new year on January 14.

Arsenal's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be away to Wolves on the weekend of November 12/13. They will then return to action on Boxing Day, entertaining West Ham.

The final day of the Premier League season is on May 28, where Arsenal will close out their campaign at home to Wolves.

