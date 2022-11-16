James Maddison: Leicester midfielder insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England at Qatar World Cup

James Maddison insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England after shaking off an injury scare on the eve of the World Cup.

The midfielder, having scored in Leicester's 2-0 win over West Ham in the final game before the tournament, was forced off with a knee problem just two days after being named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

Every England player trained for the first time in Qatar on Wednesday, including right-back Kyle Walker, who had groin surgery in October although he won't play against in the opening match against Iran on Monday - but Maddison is hopeful he will be available for selection.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett has the latest from Qatar, as the England squad take part in their first training session ahead of the World Cup

"I've got to be ready when called upon," he said in a press conference. "I feel like I'm in good form, in good goal-scoring form, we've got such a brilliant squad, you might only get that one moment to show everyone what you can do and be the man to help the team. I'll be ready when that opportunity comes.

"We had a scan the day before we met up which was a positive scan. I had a little problem in the week building up to the West Ham game, post-Everton game. I wanted to play (vs West Ham), I didn't want to not give it a go because of the World Cup. I wanted to help Leicester.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett takes on avid darts fan James Maddison in a 180 challenge in Qatar

"I managed to score early and carry on after that. It was a bit sore and getting worse as the game went on. I thought it was probably best for me to come off and get someone else on who wouldn't have a problem with a full sprint. I have to do a little bit of work to get up to speed with the physios here but it should be no concern.

"There might be a little bit of separate, extra work to make sure that's right and not a problem because I want to be 100 per cent if called upon. I'm hopeful I'll be fine."

More to follow...