Simon Thomas named new Soccer Saturday host; former referee Mike Dean also joins show to give insight from match officials

Simon Thomas replaces Jeff Stelling, who left Soccer Saturday at the end of the 2022/23 season after more than 25 years at the helm; ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean will also join the team next season; Soccer Saturday returns on August 5
Sunday 16 July 2023 19:48, UK
Simon Thomas has been named as the new Soccer Saturday presenter from the start of the 2023/24 season, with former referee Mike Dean also joining the programme.
Thomas replaces Jeff Stelling, who departed the flagship show at the end of the 2022/23 season after more than 25 years at the helm.
The new face of Soccer Saturday has previously presented on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports, having been the lead presenter across live football coverage, including the Premier League and EFL.
Soccer Saturday will also have another new face in former Premier League referee Dean, who will be joining the ranks to offer in-depth analysis and insight on the biggest decisions made across the country.
Dean had a 27-year refereeing career, retiring from on-pitch officiating in 2022, after 22 years as a Premier League referee. He spent last season as a dedicated VAR but stepped down on Saturday.
Soccer Saturday returns to screens when the EFL seasons begins on August 5, broadcasting from a brand new studio. Thomas and Dean will be joined by an array of familiar faces on the panel, including Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison, Michael Dawson, Sue Smith, Kris Boyd and Tim Sherwood. Julian Warren will continue presenting Soccer Special for midweek matches.
Thomas said of his new role: "When I left Sky in 2018 for very personal reasons, it was always said the door would be open if I ever wanted to return. I never expected that Gillette Soccer Saturday would be the door that would open.
"Being asked to present this iconic show and follow in the footsteps of Jeff Stelling, an absolute giant of sports broadcasting, is a massive honour and one I simply cannot wait to get started on."
New Soccer Saturday panellist Dean added: "It feels a bit surreal to be a part of such a well-loved show, but I can't wait to join the team. With all the technology available in today's game, I think it's crucial that fans understand why decisions have been made, even if they don't agree with them!"
Sky Sports' Director of Football, Gary Hughes, said: "Simon left Sky at the top of his profession as a Premier League presenter, delivering the biggest games to big audiences. It's brilliant to have someone with his experience and credibility back on the team to take Gillette Soccer Saturday into a new era.
"We're also delighted to welcome Mike to Sky Sports. He was one of the game's most well-known and well-liked referees. In his role, he'll be explaining the big calls and decisions from his unique perspective, providing fans of Gillette Soccer Saturday and our Premier League coverage with greater analysis, insight and understanding."
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season:
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 EFL season:
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 League One season, which kicks off on Saturday August 5:
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 League Two season, which kicks off on the weekend of August 5:
