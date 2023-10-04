Champions League hits and misses: Newcastle's unlikely heroes have Magpies dreaming after thrashing PSG summed up by Kylian Mbappe misery

Image: Sean Longstaff celebrates after scoring the third goal against PSG

How do you even begin to sum up such a mind-bogglingly brilliant night for Newcastle? "I'm lost for words," said Sean Longstaff, scorer of their third goal afterwards. As well he might be.

Many thought his days were numbered when the Saudis took over, transforming the club's financial clout overnight, but here is, two years later, as one of two boyhood Newcastle fans, along with defender Dan Burn, not only playing but scoring in a historic Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The identities of their scorers speak to the incredible work done by manager Eddie Howe. Newcastle's wealth is unmatched, but this is no team of superstars. Miguel Almiron was a punchline not long ago. Fabian Schar was a £3m buy under Rafael Benitez.

But these are the players who helped haul Newcastle into the Champions League last season so it was fitting that they were centre stage on Wednesday night, when, at a jubilant St James' Park, they truly announced their arrival in the competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alan Pardew reacts to Newcastle United's impressive 4-1 win over PSG in their first home Champions League game for 20 years

Newcastle were without several key figures - Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Joelinton among the injured - but it did not matter. Kylian Mbappe and his team-mates were the ones who looked cowed by the occasion, overrun by the black-and-white shirts.

Howe talked up his team's "spirit and energy" afterwards but it was hard for him to do justice to what he had witnessed. "There are so many stories to talk about," he said. Newcastle's fans, Longstaff and Burn included, will revel in those stories for years.

Nick Wright

Image: PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts as his side were humbled at Newcastle

In their long-running bid to become Kings of Europe, PSG changed their transfer strategy this summer - moving away from the 'Galacticos'-style signings of Lionel Messi and Neymar for a younger, French squad.

It's why French players such Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Randal Kolo Muani and Lucas Hernandez were all signed for big money. But Newcastle's own home-grown squad ran through them, to show they are no closer to displaying at least the required pride to mount a challenge.

In a squad that has changed so much, one of the few mainstays is Kylian Mbappe, whose display at Newcastle epitomised why PSG have struggled for silverware for so long at this level.

Mbappe's body language as the Newcastle goals flew in gave the impression of someone who would rather be anywhere else - which is no surprise given his recent transfer sagas.

That individualistic mood is the opposite message PSG are trying to send in this new era - and the balancing act of harnessing Mbappe's talents and overseeing this young revolution is the main challenge on Luis Enrique's plate this season.

Sam Blitz

Image: Rico Lewis impressed for Man City in Leipzig

The presence of Rodri, who is currently serving a domestic ban, brought a noticeable calm that was missing in his absence in Saturday's defeat at Wolves.

Yet it was Rico Lewis, playing alongside him in midfield, who caught the eye with his determination to win possession and some driving runs.

On his player-of-the-match performance, Pep Guardiola said: "Wow! He is an amazing, outstanding player. I have been a manager for many years. To find a player who moves really well, difficult to find someone like him. He is 18 years old. He is a fantastic player."

Lewis had City's first serious opportunity after a nice turn in the area but his shot was blocked. He was always showing, always involved. City's opener came from another attack instigated by Lewis, finished by Phil Foden, made in Manchester.

In doing so, aged 18 years and 317 days, Lewis became City's youngest player to provide an assist in the Champions League. It was also his first for his club in 29 appearances in all competitions.

At 1-1, Erling Haaland very nearly found the late breakthrough before it did come thanks to Lewis' lovely five-yard pass. Some had begun questioning City's depth after two straight defeats, but here came an emphatic response.

Ben Grounds

Image: Celtic players fall to the floor dejected after Lazio's late winner

Celtic have only played two games but it feels like that late goal by Pedro Rodriguez did more damage to Celtic than just denying them a point - it could have killed their hopes of staying in this competition after Christmas.

If either side deserved to win it was Celtic. The fact they've finished the game with nothing to show for their efforts will be a huge blow to Brendan Rodgers and his squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was 'bitterly disappointed' by their late Champions League defeat to Lazio, but believes they will learn from it

Celtic did some very good things, they scored a fabulous goal and, although they found themselves dropping deeper after Lazio equalised, they regained territory in the second half and greater control.

The 10 minutes prior to Luis Palma's disallowed effort they kept the ball very well and for a decent chunk of the second half they were the better side.

It is ruthless at this level and you both need to capitalise when on top and eradicate mistakes. The second of those things is Celtic's real Achilles heel. They consistently cause their own problems in Europe.

Liam Scales got away with two huge errors in the first half, Cameron Carter-Vickers was less fortunate in the build-up to the winning goal.

The Europa League might be the Scottish side's best hope of European football in the new year now.

Alison Conroy and Mark Benstead