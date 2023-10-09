Ben Davies' in-tray as Wales captain: From Premier League summit with Tottenham to containing Luca Modric - Reporter Notebook

Tottenham are top of the Premier League - yet there is some work to do for Ben Davies this week. The Spurs defender will lead Wales over the international break in a week which could arguably define exactly where they are in their post-Gareth Bale transition period.

I doubt any Wales player or supporter will question Davies' ability to captain his country this week. No worries there, his credentials are proven.

After making his Wales debut at the age of 19, 80 caps have followed. He has consistently been at the heart of Welsh success over the past decade.

Clearly, the injury to Aaron Ramsey is a huge blow for his country, but in terms of leadership Davies is more than able.

Indeed, following the retirement of Bale after the World Cup, many thought his heir apparent would be Davies and not Ramsey. It would have been a tough decision for manager Rob Page either way, one he acknowledged last week when confirming Davies as skipper for this week's matches.

"It's something I'm incredibly proud to do, it's something I've always wanted to do," said Davies himself ahead of the double header. "I've done it before, but it's nice going into the games knowing the situation we're in, and I'm ready for it.

Image: Aaron Ramsey was named Wales captain following Gareth Bale's retirement last year - but suffered a knee injury for club side Cardiff ahead of the international break

"We've put ourselves in a situation in the group where we need a result. As a squad we need to believe we can go out there and do it."

So what must he do over this international break? Training sessions in Wrexham and Cardiff with a friendly on Wednesday against Gibraltar and then the big one - Croatia in Cardiff on Sunday night in front of a packed, passionate, but understandably anxious crowd. Luka Modric is in town... So Wales need to find their A-game.

Davies brings a passion to playing for his country which resonates with fans. There's another big tick, as the supporters will get behind him - it's those one-per-cents which can sometimes make the difference.

He's also top of the Premier League. Tottenham are playing well, the squad appears happy with life under Ange Postecoglou and as Davies told me, that intensity and enthusiasm inevitably comes along to the international fold - another big tick.

"Players want to be in winning teams," he said. "I'm lucky enough to be in a squad where we're picking up good results, doing well and it's about bringing that to the training camp this week.

"The Gibraltar game is important to get minutes together on the field, and hopefully pick up a result to give us momentum to take us into the Croatia game."

Davies already been regarded as a senior leader within the Wales squad for many years, and has in the past appeared older than his age.

Image: Ben Davies (bottom row, centre) made his international debut against Scotland in 2012

"I've always been around this camp and seen as one of the leaders in the group for a while now," he added. "I try to be myself, stick to the values I've got and hopefully get the boys going for the game."

He's only 30 now, but is only 20 caps away from his century, and barring injury looks well on his way to reaching that in the not-too-distant future.

He's just one of the players that if you talk to Wales supporters about always reply, 'reliable, dependable, work rate, know-how'.

Missing Ramsey is clearly a blow, his talent and ability to unpick a defence perhaps more than his captaincy. That's because Davies can fufill that role.

"Aaron's a great player, to be without him is definitely a blow. It gives the boys who've come in in his absence before another chance to show what they can do."

Where Davies needs to shine this week is to bring out the best of the players on the pitch who need to fill the hole left by Ramsey - that intensity and enthusiasm he talked about at Tottenham.

Then Wales have a chance to make this a memorable week and a miserable one for Modric and co.