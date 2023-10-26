Manchester United vs Man City to kick-off at 3.30pm live on Sky Sports on Super Sunday

The first Manchester derby of the Premier League campaign is upon us with Pep Guardiola's defending champions heading to Old Trafford as they bid to secure early-season bragging rights against their neighbours.

It will be an emotional afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton with both teams set to commemorate England's World Cup winner ahead of kick-off.

The clocks go backwards in the UK on Sunday morning - but make sure you're not caught out by the earlier-than-usual kick-off time of 3.30pm for the second dose of Super Sunday.

David Jones will be joined by Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher while Gary Neville will be alongside Peter Drury on the gantry at the ground.

Manchester United

Manchester City Sunday 29th October 3:00pm Kick off 3:30pm

West Ham United

Everton Sunday 29th October 12:00pm Kick off 1:00pm

A statement released by Manchester United last month explained: "The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities."

That means our first televised Premier League offering - West Ham vs Everton - will also kick off at the earlier time of 1pm, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Premier League at midday.

Image: Man City vs Tottenham is live on Sky Sports, on Sunday December 3

Manchester City vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports in early December as Pep Guardiola gets his first Premier League meeting with 'Angeball'.

The treble winners will host Ange Postecoglou's Spurs at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday December 3, kick-off 4.30pm. Both teams currently sit in first and third position in the Premier League table.

The fixture rounds off a tasty Super Sunday, following the London derby between West Ham and Crystal Palace at the London Stadium, kick-off 2pm.

On December 2, Nottingham Forest will take on Everton at the City Ground, kick-off 5.30pm on Saturday Night Football, in what could be a key game among two relegation candidates.

It was announced last week that Manchester City vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports in the final week of November as the two team compete in this season's title race.

Upcoming Premier League games live on Sky...

October 27: Wolves vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

October 29: West Ham vs Everton, kick-off 1pm

October 29: Man Utd vs Man City, kick-off 3.30pm

November 4: Newcastle vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

November 5: Nottm Forest vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

November 5: Luton vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

November 6: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 8pm

November 11: Bournemouth vs Newcastle, kick-off 5.30pm

November 12: West Ham vs Nottm Forest, kick-off 2pm

November 12: Chelsea vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

November 25: Man City vs Liverpool, kick-off 12.30pm

November 26: Tottenham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

November 26: Everton vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

November 27: Fulham vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm

December 2: Nottingham Forest vs Everton, kick-off 5.30pm

December 3: West Ham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

December 3: Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm