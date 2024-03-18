Euro 2024 play-offs: Fixtures, schedule, venues and more as Wales bid to reach finals in Germany

Twelve teams enter the Euro 2024 play-offs, with three qualifying for the finals in Germany; Wales host Finland in their play-off semi-final, followed by a home game against Poland or Estonia should they reach the final; all semi-finals take place on Thursday, with the finals next Tuesday
Monday 18 March 2024 13:10, UK
The Euro 2024 play-offs take place this month to decide the final three nations travelling to Germany this summer. Here's all you need to know...
The four top-ranked sides from Leagues A, B and C in the Nations League that did not gain entry to Euro 2024 via qualifying have entered the play-offs.
The 12 sides have been divided into three paths, each containing four sides. Path A features Poland, Wales, Estonia and Finland; Path B includes Israel, Ukraine, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland; and Path C is made up of Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg.
Poland and Wales are in Path A as they are the only two sides from League A to fail to reach Euro 2024 via qualifying.
Estonia joined them as the highest-ranked League D side that had also failed to qualify for the finals, while Finland are included as the best-placed League B side that did not already qualify for Euro 2024 and did not win their Nations League group.
Paths B and C were constructed in a more straightforward fashion, with all eight sides placed in the path directly corresponding to their league.
Each path features two single-legged semi-finals and a single-legged final. The best-ranked side in each path is hosting the fourth-ranked side, while the second-ranked side hosts the third-ranked.
The host cities for the finals were decided via a draw.
If matches are level after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra-time will be played, followed by penalties if necessary.
In Path A, Wales will host Finland in their semi-final in Cardiff. Poland host Estonia in the other semi-final, while the final will be held in either Cardiff or Helsinki.
The Path B semi-finals see Ukraine travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Israel's home game against Iceland has been moved to Budapest because of the Israel-Hamas war. The final will be in either Bosnia or Poland, which is hosting Ukraine's games due to Russia's invasion of the country.
Georgia are hosting Luxembourg in the first Path C semi-final, with Kazakhstan visiting Greece in the second tie. The final will be in either Georgia or Luxembourg.
All semi-finals take place on Thursday, with all finals held on Tuesday March 26 - at which point, we will know all 24 Euro 2024 participants, as well as the schedule for all group fixtures.
Euro 2024 will take place from Friday June 14 to Sunday July 14.
Germany are the host nation and qualified automatically. West Germany hosted the tournament back in 1988 but this will be the first time Germany has staged the European Championship since reunification.
In total, 24 teams will take part in the tournament, with 21 of those teams known.
Three further teams with progress through the play-offs, with Wales hoping to join England and Scotland at the finals.
Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D - Play-off winner A (Potentially Wales), Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B
Group F - Turkey, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czech Republic
The top two teams from each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed finishers.
Remaining qualifying dates
March 21, 2024: Play-off semi-finals
March 26, 2024: Play-off finals
Final tournament
June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
June 30 - July 2: Round of 16
July 5-6: Quarter-finals
July 9-10: Semi-finals
July 14: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin