Kobbie Mainoo eyes Euro 2024 spot as whirlwind start to senior career continues

Kobbie Mainoo says a place in England's Euro 2024 squad is the end goal after the Manchester United teenager's whirlwind rise continued with a first senior call-up.

Long considered a future Old Trafford star, the 18-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key part of Erik ten Hag's side since returning from an ankle ligament injury sustained in pre-season.

Mainoo produced a man-of-the-match display as he made his first Premier League start against Everton in November and received his maiden England call-up just 114 days later.

Initially named in the U21 squad, he was promoted for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium fresh from United's jaw-dropping 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool.

"It's been a pretty mad couple of days," Mainoo said.

"Sunday obviously was a great game and a great win, then to get called up to the U21s... obviously I was excited to come.

"Then getting down here and realising that I was with the first team was amazing.

"I was shocked and happy and it's been a whirlwind of emotions."

Mainoo was told he would be going up to the senior side for training, but assumed they just needed a player for the session until he spoke to Gareth Southgate's assistant Steve Holland.

The Stockport-born midfielder's family were "buzzing" when he called to tell them good the news as his ascent continues apace.

"The games have been coming so fast at United I've not really had the time to think about it," he said of the potential of a senior England call-up. "I have not really thought about it too much.

"Obviously I knew the international break was coming up, so thought about it a bit but, still, we had so many big games that I couldn't really take my eye off the ball.

"But now I'm here, obviously I am taking it all in and it's been amazing."

'End goal for the season to reach Euros'

Mainoo says his goal for the March meet-up are straightforward, saying "good training camp and two wins".

Making his England debut is the personal target on top of that as he tries to prove to Southgate that he is worthy of a place on the plane to Germany.

"Yeah, I think that's the end goal for the season, to get into that squad," Mainoo said.

"But obviously I've got to focus on club football in the meantime, and hopefully that'll figure itself out."

Mainoo is not the first teenage talent to get a shot under Southgate, with Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka quickly cementing themselves as England regulars.

Asked if he aspires to that, he added: "Yeah, definitely. To follow in the footsteps of them, they've been amazing. They've come up and stayed up so quickly and they're both great players."

Brown backs Mainoo to deal with limelight after England call

Wes Brown is confident Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo possesses the temperament to take his rapid ascent to the England squad in his stride.

The 18-year-old was this week called up by England boss Gareth Southgate for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, just four months after making his first Premier League start as Erik ten Hag's side won 3-0 away to Everton.

Midfielder Mainoo has gone on to make 20 appearances this season and 44-year-old Brown, who has personal experience of coming through the youth ranks at United before going on to play for England, does not expect the youngster to get carried away by his remarkable rise.

"You can see from the way he plays that he's very calm," Brown told the PA news agency as he helped promote United's July friendly against Rangers in Edinburgh.

"I don't think he'll let all the other stuff get to him, and that's a good trait to have. He's just thinking about football, and when you first come in that's all you do think about.

"But since he's come in he's taken it upon himself to give himself the type of responsibility on the pitch that a lot of young players wouldn't usually do.

"He's been calm with the ball, and even when he comes under pressure, the way he gets out of that and passes the ball forward causes teams problems."

Could Mainoo solve England's midfield problem? Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:



"Kobbie Mainoo has shown for Man Utd this season that he's adept at playing in a holding role and as a box-to-box midfielder, but his best performances have come in those deeper positions. That suits England's needs.



"Jude Bellingham has thrived as a No 10 for Real Madrid, with his 20 goals this season making him the most prolific midfielder in Europe. Declan Rice, meanwhile, has been best for Arsenal when given freedom to roam.



"It is the No 6 role which England have struggled to fill over the years. The problem dates back to the days of trying to fit Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes into the same midfield.



"Gareth Southgate's most awkward issue is not having the chance to test out the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield against top opposition before the Euros. This would've been the perfect opportunity and he would undoubtedly be his first choice.



"Perhaps now the door opens for Mainoo. The England manager appears to be in two minds about throwing the 18-year-old straight in, although his showing at Old Trafford on Sunday seems to have eased some of those concerns.



"Southgate considering Mainoo as a starter at the Euros seems like a long-shot, though, despite the clamour for him to complete a midfield three of himself, Rice and Bellingham.



"The next two weeks are a chance for the Man Utd midfielder to make his case. If he continues to play this well, then it won't be long before he is a starter for England."

Mainoo and 'the arrogance of timing' - former Man Utd academy coach Paul McGuinness explains why the United midfielder now called up by England appears to have so much time on the ball.

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).



Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City).



Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd).



Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Man United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

England's Euro 2024 fixtures

Sunday June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)

