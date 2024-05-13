Derby County's Max Bird says he'll be 'forever grateful' as Punjabi Rams honour Sky Sports' Dev Trehan
Derby County academy graduate Max Bird bids farewell to the club and heads back to Bristol City after promotion with the Rams; Derby fans' group Punjabi Rams celebrate 10th anniversary with fundraiser at Pride Park and honour Sky Sports' Dev Trehan
Monday 13 May 2024 14:25, UK
Max Bird said he would be "forever grateful" to Derby County as he reflected on scoring on his 200th and final appearance for the club, and helping the Rams return to the Sky Bet Championship.
Bird now heads back to Bristol City. He signed there earlier this year, before returning to Derby County for the second half of the campaign and enjoying a memorable end to the 2023/24 season.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
"I'm forever grateful to this football club and, maybe, one day I will be back."
Punjabi Rams celebrate 10 years and honour Trehan
The Punjabi Rams have awarded journalist and scout Dev Trehan honorary membership status in recognition of his service to British South Asians in Football and his support for the group.
The Punjabi Rams are the first South Asian heritage supporters' group formed under the Fans for Diversity banner.
Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player
The Punjabi Rams and former captain Michael Johnson rejoice Derby County's return to the Sky Bet Championship and the women's team winning the FA National Plate.
The fans' club celebrated their 10th anniversary with a fundraiser for local charities Umbrella Derby and Children FirstDerby at Pride Park at the weekend, which was attended by more than 200 people.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
This season's League One runners-up trophy and the FA Women's National League Plate both went on display, with Derby County legends Roger Davies and Roy McFarland providing one of the highlights of the evening as they showed off their bhangra moves on the dancefloor in the Baseball Lounge.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Punjabi Rams founder Pav Samra told Sky Sports News: "Dev has supported and tried to elevate us since day one and we're very proud to make him our first honorary member.
"Our connection with the community and relationship with the club has grown immeasurably over the years, with two of our members also now part of matchday operations for the women's team.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
"Dev has also worked closely with our women's team, particularly our winger Kira Rai, who has since been empowered to become a driving force for change for British South Asians in football."
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
"They are a beacon of hope and inspiration, serving people across Derby and beyond, promoting a positive message for British South Asians and English football. I'm proud of their progress and excited for the future."
Twitter
This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.