Euro 2024: Sky Sports' writers pick their 26-player England squad for Germany

Euro 2024 is just around the corner, which means Gareth Southgate is getting ready to announce his England squad for the tournament in Germany.

Southgate is expected to name a provisional squad on Tuesday, consisting of 30+ players before officially naming his 26-man squad for the tournament before UEFA's deadline of June 7.

Our writers delivered their picks in March, but UEFA has now expanded the squad size to 26 which changes things. Southgate has three more spaces to play with, but who will this benefit?

Here, we take a look at how the squads have changed over the last few months and the players we expect to gain from this expansion. From shock omissions to surprise inclusions, there is a broad church of opinion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Dorsett looks ahead to Gareth Southgate's Euros squad announcement, including problematic situations with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both picking up injuries

Have a look at our writers picked...

Peter Smith: England's strength lies in attacking depth

Peter Smith's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Dean Henderson



Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw



Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold , Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Kobbie Mainoo



Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins.



Additions: Jarrad Branthwaite, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

The expanded squad allows for even more options in attack, with Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon rewarded for impressive seasons. This is where England's strength lies and where they can make the difference in Germany.

Their weakness comes out of possession. Jordan Henderson doesn't make the cut but Jarrad Branthwaite bolsters the options at the back, with defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Stones likely to have to step into midfield at times.

Nick Wright: Outstanding Eze not just along for the ride

Nick Wright's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson



Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi, Joe Gomez



Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Maddison, Kobbie Mainoo



Forwards: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins



Additions: Eberechi Eze, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ivan Toney

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Eberechi Eze is an outstanding talent who has plenty to offer this team. His ball-carrying ability would provide something different in midfield and his all-round quality ensures he would not just be going along for the ride.

I put Joe Gomez just ahead of Jarrad Branthwaite because of his ability to fill in as either a right-back or a left-back but the squad expansion opens the door to both. This could provide valuable tournament experience for Branthwaite, who is likely to feature prominently for England in the not-too-distant future.

I think Ollie Watkins has the edge on Ivan Toney, whose late-season drop-off is a bit of a worry, but there is now scope to take both. Toney's penalty-taking ability would be invaluable in a shootout and he could be an extremely useful substitute too.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Joe Shread: James a no-brainer, with Lewis as back-up

Joe Shread's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale



Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Trevoh Chalobah, Jarrad Branthwaite, Levi Colwill, John Stones



Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Eberechi Eze, Jude Bellingham



Forwards: Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer



Additions: Reece James, Rico Lewis, Jack Grealish

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

Reece James would have been a shoo-in were it not for another injury-plagued season. However, with James fit again and England having three extra squad places, adding the Chelsea captain is a no-brainer.

Rico Lewis is also included as full-back cover, given the injury histories of many of those already on the plane. Jack Grealish claims the final spot after regaining form and fitness during Manchester City's run-in.

Oliver Yew: Trippier misses out after difficult season

Oliver Yew's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Jack Butland



Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez, Jarrad Branthwaite, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw



Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Phil Foden, James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold



Forwards: Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer



Additions: Ivan Toney, Reece James, Anthony Gordon

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew:

Ivan Toney provides a physical alternative to Harry Kane and his ability from the penalty spot helps, while Ollie Watkins' form this season is also rewarded.

The direct style of Anthony Gordon provides a different option from the bench, but Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford both miss out after difficult seasons.

Key Southgate lieutenants Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips miss out with question marks surrounding their form.

At the back, Kieran Trippier also misses out after a difficult season with Newcastle, while Reece James' return to fitness and the extra room in the squad see him included. Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw - fitness-depending - get the nod at left-back.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Zinny Boswell: Henderson playing the Coady role

Zinny Boswell's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Aaron Ramsdale



Defenders: Kyle Walker, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Jarrad Branthwaite



Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo



Forwards: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Ivan Toney, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon.



Additions: Ollie Watkins, Jordan Henderson, Rico Lewis.

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

Ollie Watkins is behind Ivan Toney in my thinking purely because of penalties, but the squad extension is enough to get him on the plane. If the worst were to happen and Harry Kane picked up an injury, Watkins would be the man I'd call on until a shoot-out.

Jordan Henderson is playing the Conor Coady role in my squad. The Ajax midfielder makes it in on experience after a season to forget in club football. He wouldn't expect to get many minutes in my squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England manager Gareth Southgate believes Euro 2024 will be a tight tournament because every team has players that can win football matches

Rico Lewis is drafted in as emergency cover for what can only be described as a dodgy left-back department. Luke Shaw is in the squad in the hope he can recover, while Kieran Trippier's form is worrying. This could be a problem area.

Richard Morgan: Get Wharton on the plane

Richard Morgan's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Jack Butland



Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Ben Chilwell, Kieran Trippier



Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison, Kobbie Mainoo



Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins, Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish



Additions: Reece James, Adam Wharton, Jarrod Bowen

Sky Sports' Richard Morgan:

Reece James's cameos for Chelsea at the end of the season are enough to persuade me he is worth a late call-up to this expanded squad, as is Adam Wharton, 20, who has shone in the heart of Crystal Palace's midfield since joining the club in January, playing a pivotal role in their surprise surge up the table.

And with 20 goals and 10 assists to his name in all competitions so far this season, Jarrod Bowen has forced his way into this expanded squad as a backup No 9 to Kane alongside Watkins.

Eric Dier narrowly missed out after the central defender's recent resurgence at Bayern Munich, as did promising young Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, while Dean Henderson came under serious consideration to be one of Pickford's understudies, but despite hardly featuring for Arsenal this season, Ramsdale retains his spot.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ben Grounds: Take 25 players, Southgate

Ben Grounds' 25-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope



Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Jarrad Branthwaite, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell



Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden



Forwards: Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford



Additions: Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen.

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

Southgate is all about creating a tight-knit group and will not have been in favour of a 26-man squad. I'm not convinced he will even take up the option of the new maximum allowance.

But Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon are game-changers who can now be included. Both have been in superior form to Marcus Rashford, whose tournament experience still justifies his selection. Southgate can afford to see the trio up close and personal.

If Southgate does select a 26th man, it should be Dominic Solanke over Toney.

Ron Walker: Loftus-Cheek deserves a shot

Ron Walker's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope



Defenders: Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ezri Konsa, Joe Gomez, Luke Shaw



Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold



Forwards: Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen



Additions: Conor Gallagher, Rico Lewis, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

Injuries and Southgate's loyalty to his squad make finding a great deal of added depth more than a challenge than it could be. Conor Gallagher has hit form at the right time in the rejuvenated Chelsea midfield, while Rico Lewis offers extra cover on both flanks at full-back.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, though operating overseas - which never bodes well under Southgate - is flourishing at AC Milan and has scored nine times since the turn of the year. England are not exactly blessed with top-class No 8s beyond Jude Bellingham, so both he and Gallagher are worth a shot.

Dan Sansom: Gallagher benefits from squad expansion

Dan Sansom's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Jack Butland



Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Jarrad Branthwaite, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell



Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer



Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins



Additions: Levi Colwill, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

With Ben White unavailable for selection, Levi Colwill is included after impressing for Chelsea. The 21-year-old would add strength in depth should either first-choice centre-backs John Stones or Harry Maguire suffer injuries, while he can also slot in at left-back. Conor Gallagher just missed out on my 23-player squad so goes straight in and Jarrod Bowen also earns a spot for his brilliant form for West Ham.

Sam Blitz: Boost left-back area with Mitchell

Sam Blitz's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson



Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Marc Guehi, Luke Shaw



Midfielders: Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Eberechi Eze



Forwards: Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Eberechi Eze



Additions: Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

England's left-back woe is a worry with Luke Shaw's fitness a concern - so Gareth Southgate should use the three extra places to boost his options in that position. Tyrick Mitchell is in great form and Southgate has used him before, while Joe Gomez's inclusion also provides more cover at centre-half, so Jarrad Branthwaite isn't needed.

The other player to benefit from the 26-player squad is Ollie Watkins, who wasn't in my original squad due to Ivan Toney's impressive March international break, but his goals cannot be ignored.

Marcus Rashford and James Maddison were both in my England 23-player squad in March but their form since then has deteriorated, so the impressive Eberechi Eze and Jordan Henderson - who provides dressing-room experience - come in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Daily Telegraph's Sam Dean discusses Gareth Southgate's left-back options with Luke Shaw ruled out of the Euros due to injury

Lewis Jones: Take Branthwaite with future in mind

Lewis Jones' 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Jack Butland



Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Tripper, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Lewis Dunk, Luke Shaw, Joe Gomez



Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones



Forwards: Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Ivan Toney, Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins



Additions: Jarrad Branthwaite, Eberechi Eze, Ivan Toney

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Jarrad Branthwaite will be playing for a team challenging for the Premier League title soon enough so he can gain valuable experience being part of this squad whilst also pushing John Stones, Harry Maguire and maybe Lewis Dunk for a starting berth. Eberechi Eze's form is simply impossible to ignore and Ivan Toney gets my vote due to his penalty-taking expertise.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Charlotte Marsh: Left-back a concern for England

Charlotte Marsh's 26-player squad for Germany Goalkeepers:Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Dean Henderson.



Defenders:Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Marc Guehi, Joe Gomez, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw.



Midfielders:Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison, Eberechi Eze.



Forwards:Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Ollie Watkins.



Additions:Jarrad Branthwaite, Ivan Toney, Anthony Gordon.

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

Jack Butland has played 56 times for Rangers this season, far more than Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale - but Southgate has a tendency to pick players he knows, rather than those who play regularly.

With his form this season, Jarrard Branthwaite deserves his spot, while Marc Guehi - who impressed in previous England games - is making a timely return from injury. Left-back remains a concern though.

Eberechi Eze can spin a game in a moment and will be an important impact sub, while Cole Palmer has to start for me. Adding Ivan Toney and Newcastle's Anthony Gordon too will give Southgate more options in those tight tournament moments.

England's fixtures before Euro 2024

Monday June 3: England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7: England vs Iceland - kick-off 7.45pm

England's Euro 2024 fixtures

Sunday June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Euro 2024 key dates

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Allianz Arena (Munich)

June 30 - July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10, 2024: Semi-finals

July 14, 2024: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion (Berlin)