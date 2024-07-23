Jadon Sancho transfer: Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing Manchester United forward

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho.

There has been no formal approach yet but the Ligue 1 side have explored the conditions of a deal.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund remain keen on signing Sancho although, as things stand, can't meet United's valuation.

An unnamed Premier League club has also shown tentative interest.

Sancho is back training with the United first team and is expected to be part of the squad that flies to the US for the club's pre-season tour.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag held a positive meeting with Sancho at Carrington earlier this month with the the focus now on the player taking a full part in pre-season.

During the conversations, the pair reflected on past issues, and both agreed to draw a line and move on.

Sancho was not with the squad that travelled to Norway for the friendly against Rosenberg on July 15 having resumed training a few days later than other players, but the England international did play 45 minutes in his side's 2-0 win over Rangers last time out.

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and face Liverpool in the opening month of the season.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool with the game currently scheduled for Saturday August 31.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.

Man Utd's pre-season schedule... July 15: Man Utd 0-1 Rosenborg

July 20: Man Utd 2-0 Rangers

July 28: Man Utd vs Arsenal - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, kick-off 1am

August 1: Man Utd vs Real Betis - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, kick-off 5am

August 4: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am

August 10 - Community Shield: Man City vs Man Utd - Wembley, kick-off 3pm

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.