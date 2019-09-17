Premier League Power Rankings: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham leapfrogged Sergio Aguero atop the chart after netting a hat-trick in a 5-2 win at Wolves on Saturday - extending his league tally to seven goals from just four starts.

Abraham became the first Englishman to score a hat-trick for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in 2011, while England and club team-mate Mason Mount (No 7) was also among the goals at Molineux.

Aguero slipped into runner-up spot after Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 defeat in Norwich, reducing a two-goal deficit before Rodri (No 9) scored a late consolation for the champions.

Teemu Pukki (No 8) retained his top-10 standing, assisting Todd Cantwell and smashing home the winner from close range after Emiliano Buendia dispossessed Nicolas Otamendi in the box.

Liverpool's 'Fab Three' were flying high after a 3-1 win at Newcastle, with Sadio Mane netting twice before substitute Roberto Firmino (No 5) produced a sublime back-heeled flick for Mohamed Salah (No 6) to seal victory.

Abraham was one of five English players to top their club rankings - but it was Tom Cleverley, who last played for England six years ago, who helped Watford instigate an incredible comeback to draw 2-2 against Arsenal.