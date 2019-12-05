Premier League match previews - matchday 16

Aston Villa vs Leicester and Brighton vs Wolves live on Sky Sports on Renault Super Sunday

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League makes a swift return, with Leicester and Arsenal live on Sky Sports this weekend.

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi could return from a knee injury to face Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday. The winger missed Wednesday's defeat at Chelsea but will return to training on Saturday. Keinan Davis' hamstring injury is likely to rule him out for another week, while Jed Steer's Achilles injury will also keep him sidelined for up to four months. James Chester is training but is not yet match fit.

Leicester winger Demarai Gray comes back into contention for the trip to Villa Park after returning to training this week after missing the last two matches with a bout of flu. Boss Brendan Rodgers will know more on Ben Chilwell following training on Saturday, but is hopeful the defender will be available after sitting out the midweek home win over Watford with a hip injury. Rodgers' only confirmed absentee is Matty James, who is back in training following a long-term Achilles problem but is not yet ready for a return to first-team action.

Stat of the match: Leicester have won their last three away league games by an aggregate score of 13-0. Only between October-December of their 2015-16 title winning season have they won four consecutive away games in the Premier League.

Charlie predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle will check on striker Andy Carroll's fitness. He made his first Premier League start of the season following a hip problem in the win at Sheffield United on Thursday night, so could be rested to the bench with Joelinton ready to come into the frontline. DeAndre Yedlin (hip) has also stepped up his recovery, while Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Andy Carroll made a positive impact at Sheffield United on Wednesday, but will be checked ahead of the weekend's game

Sofiane Boufal continues to recover from stubbing his big toe on the kitchen table at home, but could be back in full training ahead of Southampton's trip to the north east. Stuart Armstrong is stepping up his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue which has sidelined him since the draw at Arsenal. Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no other fresh injury problems following the midweek win over Norwich, but could freshen up his side with Oriol Romeu and Che Adams in contention.

Stat of the match: Newcastle haven't failed to score in any of their last 14 home Premier League games against Southampton since a 0-1 loss in March 1997 - it's their longest ever such scoring streak against an opponent in the competition.

Charlie predicts: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has no fresh selection concerns ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Sheffield United. Alex Tettey, who had been nursing a quad muscle problem, came on for the second half of the 2-1 defeat at Southampton, so is pressing for a recall along with Emi Buendia and Marco Stiepermann. Grant Hanley (groin) and Timm Klose (knee) continue their rehabilitation, along with Josip Drmic (hamstring).

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is likely to restore the in-form strike partnership of Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick. The pair were rested for the 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on Thursday in favour of Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie. Wilder is not expected to make any other changes, so it should be the same side that held Wolves 1-1 at Molineux last weekend.

Stat of the match: Sheffield United are still unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this season, though six of their seven games have ended level (W1). The last time the Blades remained unbeaten in their opening eight away games of a season was in League One in 2012-13, while the last time they did so in the top-flight was in 1899-00 (first 10).

Charlie predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Brighton boss Graham Potter reported no fresh injury worries ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Wolves. Bernardo returned to the squad for the first time since August following a knee problem in the midweek win at Arsenal, so should be involved again. Solly March (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) continue their rehabilitation.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo also has no new injury concerns for Sunday's trip to the Amex. Morgan Gibbs-White is still struggling with a back problem which has sidelined him since October. Willy Boly remains out until next year with the fracture leg he suffered last month but Ryan Bennett returned to the squad for the 2-0 win over West Ham after a groin injury.

Stat of the match: Wolves are looking to go 11 top-flight matches unbeaten for the first time since September 1962.

Charlie predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Michail Antonio faces a late fitness test ahead of West Ham's home game against Arsenal on Monday Night Football. The forward missed out at Wolves in midweek with a slight groin problem. Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere could also be involved after a groin problem but Lukasz Fabianski (torn hip muscle) and Manuel Lanzini (fractured collarbone) are still sidelined.

Dani Ceballos is the only confirmed absentee for Arsenal as they seek a first win in nine games. The Spain midfielder is still missing with a hamstring issue, which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least another week. Rob Holding has not featured in the last three games as he is eased back to full fitness following a slight knee problem but could be in contention to return.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have only won two of their last 12 away London derbies in the Premier League (D4 L6), winning 3-2 at Crystal Palace in December 2017 and 5-1 at Fulham in October 2018.

West Ham vs Arsenal Live on

Charlie predicts: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

