Newcastle transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Newcastle amid their proposed takeover - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Newcastle…

Arnaud Lusamba - Newcastle have reportedly made contact with Nice's Lusamba over a potential free transfer move to St James' Park at the end of his contract (Newcastle Chronicle, June 2)

Jonathan David - Newcastle are in talks with Gent over the signing of forward David this summer, ahead of rivals Tottenham (TodoFichajes, June 1)

Philippe Coutinho - Newcastle have shown interest in signing Coutinho on a permanent deal. Barcelona will request just over £70m back from their original instalment, giving his agent Kia Joorabchian some room to negotiate over his client's future (Mundo Deportivo, May 31)

Newcastle have begun talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho after Bayern Munich decided they will not be taking up their option to sign the Brazil international on a permanent deal. (Mundo Deportivo, May 27)

Danny Rose - Newcastle are in talks to extend Rose's loan from Spurs (Sky Sports, June 1); Tottenham are willing to extend the full back's loan at Newcastle for him to complete the campaign at St James' Park (Daily Telegraph, May 29)

Facundo Pellistri - Manchester City and Newcastle United are trailing highly-rated young winger Facundo Pellistri (Daily Mail, May 29)

Xherdan Shaqiri - Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is a major transfer target this summer for Newcastle. (Daily Mail, May 27)

John Stones and Ross Barkley - Benitez will target the Man City defender and Chelsea midfielder as his first signings should he return to Newcastle (Daily Telegraph, May 25)

Gonzalo Higuain - Newcastle and Wolves are ready to offer the former Chelsea striker a second chance in the Premier League. (Sunday Express, May 24)

Valentino Lazaro - Newcastle are in talks over a £21.25m deal for the Inter Milan star - to kick-start their Saudi revolution (The Sun, May 16); the Inter loanee's agent has suggested he could remain at Newcastle beyond the end of the season, saying: "We will see what happens later." (Inter Dipendenza, May 8) Newcastle's winger, on-loan from Inter Milan, is waiting to hear from managing director Lee Charnley on where his future lies next season (Newcastle Chronicle, May 19)

Edinson Cavani - Newcastle have been linked with a move for the PSG forward among a host of big-name players (Newcastle Chronicle, May 10); Newcastle have been boosted in their attempt to sign the Uruguayan after it emerged Paris Saint-Germain were not expected to offer him a new contract (Daily Express, May 18)

Kalidou Koulibaly - Liverpool have reportedly tabled a lower offer than Newcastle for the Napoli centre-back (Daily Express, May 18)

Wilfried Zaha - Newcastle have been in touch with Crystal Palace over the signing of Zaha, who would cost around £60m (Sun on Sunday, May 17)

Gareth Bale - Gareth Bale has no interest in a potential move to Newcastle amid reports suggesting the Tyneside club will look to sign him once their £300m takeover is complete. (Daily Star, May 16); Newcastle's prospective new owners have earmarked the Real Madrid forward as their priority summer signing (Daily Mail, May 11); Newcastle are prepared to spend £53m to bring the Welshman back to the Premier League (Daily Mail, May 13)

Other players recently linked with a move to St James' Park...

Aaron Ramsey (TuttoJuve, May 15)

(TuttoJuve, May 15) Odysseas Vlachodimos (A Bola, May 15)

(A Bola, May 15) Adrien Rabiot (Tuttomercarto, May 15)

(Tuttomercarto, May 15) Morgan Sanson (Le10 Sport, May 14)

(Le10 Sport, May 14) Odsonne Edourard (Daily Express, May 13)

(Daily Express, May 13) Odion Ighalo (Daily Express, May 11)

(Daily Express, May 11) Jesse Lingard (Daily Mail, May 2).

(Daily Mail, May 2). Donny van de Beek (Le10Sport, April 29)

(Le10Sport, April 29) Radja Nainggolan (Calciomercato, April 27)

(Calciomercato, April 27) Philippe Coutinho (Daily Mirror, May 3); (Daily Star, April 27)

(Daily Mirror, May 3); (Daily Star, April 27) Nabil Fekir (Footmercato, April 26)

(Footmercato, April 26) Fabio Borini (Tutto Hellas Verona, April 25)

Managers linked with a move to Newcastle...

Mauricio Pochettino - Mauricio Pochettino says he would be open to managing a Premier League club outside the top six and is eager to return to management either in England or abroad (Sky Sports, May 22)

Newcastle's prospective new owners have made the Argentine their number one choice to be the next manager at St. James' Park and are willing to pay him £19m a year to take charge (Sky Sports, April 29); Newcastle will have to pay Tottenham £12.5m if they appoint the Argentine as manager this month - but they can sign him for nothing after May 31 (ESPN, May 5)

Rafa Benitez - The Spaniard is keen to make an emotional return to St. James' Park under a new Saudi Arabian-backed ownership (Daily Telegraph, May 25); The former Magpies boss has been identified as an alternative if first choice Pochettino is unavailable (Sky Sports, April 29)

The latest players linked with a Newcastle exit…

Matty Longstaff - Newcastle United have increased their contract offer to midfielder Longstaff in a bid to persuade him to reject a move to Italian club Udinese (Daily Telegraph, June 4)

Longstaff will end up at Premier League rivals Watford if he joins Udinese on a free transfer (Daily Mail, June 4)

The 20-year-old, who has been earning just £850 per week on an academy contract at Newcastle, could leave St James' Park after the Italian club offered him a £30,000 per-week, five-year deal, along with a bumper signing-on fee (Sky Sports News)

Everton have joined a group of top clubs interested in signing Newcastle starlet. But despite his promise, the Magpies haven't been unable to tie the 20-year-old to a new long-term deal (Daily Express, May 14)

Javier Manquillo - Real Betis are in talks with the agent of Newcastle United right-back Manquillo (Todofichajes, May 31)

Fenerbahce will make a move for the Newcastle right-back as they look to replace Mauricio Isla this summer (Fotomac, April 14)

Jamie Sterry, Jack Colback and Rob Elliot - All three players are set to leave the club on free transfers this summer (Newcastle Chronicle, April 12)

Newcastle have reportedly told Sterry and Colback not to return to training, effectively ending their time at the club (Newcastle Chronicle, June 4)

The latest Newcastle contract talk…

Steve Bruce - The current Newcastle manager has underlined his credentials as the right man to lead Newcastle, should the club's proposed takeover be completed, but admits he is 'in the dark' over his future (Sky Sports, May 21).

Matty Longstaff - The young midfielder is keen to sort out a new deal at Newcastle - if the Saudi takeover goes through (The Sun, April 19). Newcastle brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff are in the process of changing agents in a bid to sort out their futures (Sky Sports, March 23).

Transfer Centre - follow the latest news with our live blog