Premier League clubs set for contact training vote next week

Premier League clubs are set to vote next week to start contact training despite the concerns of many players.

Clubs have been training this week in small groups while respecting social distancing measures according to step one protocols.

The Premier League has been finalising step two protocols which will involve contact training.

They will consult players and managers before the proposals are voted on at the next shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.

0:47 Chief reporter Bryan Swanson has the latest from Project Restart as the Premier League prepares for the second round of testing Chief reporter Bryan Swanson has the latest from Project Restart as the Premier League prepares for the second round of testing

One Premier League club owner says he would be amazed if clubs don't vote next week in favour of starting contact training.

Players are expected to receive the results of their second round of coronavirus tests on Saturday after they were carried out at their training grounds on Thursday and Friday.

1:37 Liverpool chairman Tom Werner admits the club's pursuit of the Premier League title has been put in perspective by the coronavirus pandemic Liverpool chairman Tom Werner admits the club's pursuit of the Premier League title has been put in perspective by the coronavirus pandemic

According to a senior executive at a Premier League club, players need to step up training next week if it is safe to do so in order to be fit for games to start again in the middle of next month.

Clubs and players are waiting for the government to release guidance for the second phase of contact training for elite sports.

2:31 Newcastle club doctor Paul Catterson says there was a huge sense of relief when the first phase of their COVID-19 tests returned negative, but says they must guard against complacency Newcastle club doctor Paul Catterson says there was a huge sense of relief when the first phase of their COVID-19 tests returned negative, but says they must guard against complacency

Several players including Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante are not taking part in phase one training because of concerns about coronavirus.

Many more players are worried about phase two because it will involve contact training. Watford defender Christian Kabasele says he would not take part in full training sessions.

"If it was starting tomorrow training 11 v 11 with contact, with everybody at the training ground, I would not go that's for sure," he said on the Counter Attack podcast.