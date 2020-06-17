Mesut Ozil out of Gunners squad for 'tactical' reasons, says Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil did not feature against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta says Mesut Ozil was left out of the Arsenal squad for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City for "tactical" reasons.

Ozil was not in the starting XI or named among nine substitutes for the match at the Etihad, as Arsenal lost 3-0.

Manchester City denied Liverpool the chance to win the Premier League title at Goodison Park on Sunday night with goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

After the match, Arteta was asked about Ozil's omission, he answered: "It was tactical."

The Spaniard picked a youthful line-up for the behind-closed-doors encounter, with Eddie Nketiah selected over Alexandre Lacazette up front and Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi also starting.

The defeat leaves Arsenal eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine matches to play, they're next up against Brighton at the Amex on Saturday afternoon.

