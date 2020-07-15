Transfer window: Premier League, EFL agree July 27 to October 5 window

The transfer window will open for 10 weeks at the end of the current Premier League season

The Premier League and EFL have confirmed their summer transfer window will take place between July 27 and October 5.

Subject to the approval of FIFA, the window will open the day after the 2019-20 Premier League season finishes and close 10 weeks later.

Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will also be added from October 5 and close on October 16.

Transfers between Premier League clubs will not be able to occur during this period, but top-flight sides can trade with EFL clubs.

This allows EFL clubs a fortnight to carry out sales, purchases and, in particular, loans with Premier League clubs.

It also allows Premier League clubs to carry out the vast majority of their business before UEFA's October 6 deadline for Champions League and Europa League registrations.

A number of European leagues have already confirmed their summer window will close on October 5.

In the EFL, any summer signings brought in before the completion of the Championship play-offs, which take place at the end of July and into early August, will not be eligible to play for their new club until season 2020-21 commences.