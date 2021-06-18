Premier League live on Sky Sports - fixtures, dates and kick-off times

The first fixtures from the 2021/22 season to be shown live on Sky Sports have been announced, including Tottenham vs Man City and Arsenal vs Chelsea.
Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports
Friday August 13 - Brentford vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 14 - Norwich vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 15 - Newcastle vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm
Sunday August 15 - Tottenham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm
Trending
- Wilder: I'll end AJ's 'excuses' with 'devastating' KO
- Live PL on Sky Sports: Spurs vs Man City on opening weekend
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Verstappen back ahead of Bottas, Hamilton
- Chelsea making progress in Hakimi pursuit
- Mings and Stones set to start vs Scotland, Maguire on bench
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?
- Fury: Wilder would KO Joshua in the first round!
- Benitez still favourite as Everton consider eight candidates
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format
Saturday August 21 - Brighton vs Watford, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 22 - Southampton vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm
Sunday August 22 - Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday August 23 - West Ham vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 28 - Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 29 - Burnley vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm
Sunday August 29 - Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm
- Get Sky Sports - latest offers
- Premier League: Live games on Sky Sports
- How to watch Premier League highlights this season
- Live football on Sky Sports this week
- Premier League fixtures
Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital
It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.
In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.
Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brentford fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Norwich fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | Watford fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Friday, August 13 - 33 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.