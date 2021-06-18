Premier League live on Sky Sports - fixtures, dates and kick-off times

The first fixtures from the 2021/22 season to be shown live on Sky Sports have been announced, including Tottenham vs Man City and Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Friday August 13 - Brentford vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 14 - Norwich vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 15 - Newcastle vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 15 - Tottenham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 21 - Brighton vs Watford, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 22 - Southampton vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 22 - Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 23 - West Ham vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 28 - Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 29 - Burnley vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 29 - Wolves vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Image: Live on Sky - Premier League final day

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Friday, August 13 - 33 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.