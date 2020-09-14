Premier League News

Premier League: Four positive coronavirus cases in latest testing

Total of 2,131 players and club staff members tested between September 7-13

Last Updated: 14/09/20 8:21pm

There have been four positive coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing
There have been four positive coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing

Four positive coronavirus tests have been returned in the Premier League in the week of testing prior to the start of the season.

Between Monday September 7 and Sunday September 13, a total of 2,131 players and club staff members were given tests.

Four people have tested positive and will now be required to self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

A Premier League statement said: "No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

More to follow...

