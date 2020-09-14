Premier League: Four positive coronavirus cases in latest testing
Total of 2,131 players and club staff members tested between September 7-13
Last Updated: 14/09/20 8:21pm
Four positive coronavirus tests have been returned in the Premier League in the week of testing prior to the start of the season.
Between Monday September 7 and Sunday September 13, a total of 2,131 players and club staff members were given tests.
Four people have tested positive and will now be required to self-isolate for a period of 10 days.
A Premier League statement said: "No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."
