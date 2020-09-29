Premier League asks for handball rule to be looked at after recent controversies

Premier League clubs have asked the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for referees, to "change their approach" to how they interpret handball decisions.

The stricter handball rules have generated fierce debate after a weekend of controversial decisions.

Referee Peter Bankes awarded Newcastle a penalty in the 95th minute at Tottenham on Sunday, after consulting with VAR and checking the pitchside monitor following Andy Carroll's header into the back of Eric Dier's arm. The decision came despite Dier's back being turned and Carroll's header being from close range.

0:50 Former Tottenham and England midfielder Ryan Mason says the new handball rule is a danger to players' safety

That followed an equally highly-criticised decision to award Everton a penalty for handball at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

At a Premier League shareholders meeting, which took place remotely, clubs have asked PGMOL for a change in approach to how they interpret some handball decisions. They have spoken to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) about this, but there is no request for a rule change.

The Premier League has asked referees to be more subjective in their decision making, rather than rigidly applying the law, while requesting referees consider how close a player is to the ball when it hits them and whether a player's arm is in an "unnatural" position. They also wanted reassurance that match officials watch incidents on pitchside monitors in "real time".

Also on the agenda was the delay in the return of fans to stadiums. The planned return of spectators to sports venues in England from October 1 could be on hold for six months due to fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of restrictions in the House of Commons last week, including those related to mass gatherings.

While nothing was decided, the Premier League will continue to lobby the Government for a return date.

Also, no decision has been taken by the Premier League clubs on financial help for the EFL clubs but discussions about the issue will continue, while Premier League clubs will pay for Covid-19 tests for EFL clubs when they play them in the EFL Cup and FA Cup matches.

Image: Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, has called for the Premier League to 'step up to the plate' and provide financial support for EFL clubs through the coronavirus crisis

The principles on curtailment of the season have also been voted on and agreed but the clubs are still to decide on what constitutes a season.

Jamie Carragher slammed the handball rules after Newcastle equalised with a controversial late penalty against a dominant Tottenham on Sunday.

An incensed Jose Mourinho stormed straight down the tunnel after Dier's handball, while Spurs' protests continued after the final whistle.

"It's an absolute disgrace. An absolute joke," Sky Sports pundit Carragher said of the new handball rule that has been brought in for this season.

"Newcastle fans will be ecstatic, I can understand that but everyone else in this country will say exactly what I'm saying."

The Football Association has welcomed the Government's commitment to provide financial support to clubs but warned that new coronavirus restrictions will have a "huge" impact on the sport.

The FA said assistance is imperative if many clubs are to survive the current lockdown, amid frustration from the Premier League and English Football League at the prospect of no spectators attending fixtures throughout the winter.

An FA statement read: "We understand the Government's decision, as the health of the nation is the priority. However, it is important to recognise that the impact on football will be huge.

2:59 Clubs at the top of the grassroots game are able to have a limited number of fans attend matches, which is providing a much needed lifeline for clubs like Hendon FC

"Clubs up and down the country are really struggling, and many will have been looking forward to crowds coming back in order to provide much-needed income during these difficult times. Many, at all levels of the game, are battling to survive."

Premier League managers, including Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard, have called for football's elite to unite to help lower-league clubs through the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football League has warned it faces a £200m collective loss if spectators cannot return in the 2020-21 season.

EFL chairman Rick Parry admits the league needs a financial rescue package soon, although the former Liverpool chief insists the onus is not only on the Premier League to bail out the lower tiers.

He told the Daily Mail: "It is going to be a long winter. We do need rescue packages, we have said it pretty consistently. We need them soon. That has to be resolved. But we are confident it will be."