Premier League games live on Sky Sports in January: Liverpool vs Man Utd, Chelsea vs Man City

Liverpool will host Manchester United live on Sky Sports in the New Year while Manchester City's trip to Chelsea will also be shown live as the Premier League title race intensifies heading into 2021.

Sky Sports has announced its latest televised fixtures, with 25 more games to be shown live in January.

Arsenal's home encounter with Manchester United at the Emirates will also be screened on Sky Sports at the end of January as part of Saturday Night Football.

Sat Dec 19: Everton vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Dec 19: Newcastle vs Fulham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Dec 20: Brighton vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Dec 20: Tottenham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Dec 20: Man Utd vs Leeds - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Dec 21: Burnley vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Mon Dec 21: Chelsea vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Dec 26: Fulham vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Dec 26: Arsenal vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Dec 27: Leeds vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Dec 27: West Ham vs Brighton - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Dec 27: Liverpool vs West Brom - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Dec 27: Wolves vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Fri Jan 1: Man Utd vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 2: Crystal Palace vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 2: Brighton vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Jan 3: Burnley vs Fulham - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Jan 3: Newcastle vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Jan 3: Chelsea vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Jan 4: Southampton vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Jan 12: Sheff Utd vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 6pm

Tue Jan 12: Wolves vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 13: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thur Jan 14: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Jan 15: Fulham vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 16: Leeds vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 16: Aston Villa vs Everton - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Jan 17: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 17: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Jan 17: Man City vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Jan 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Jan 19: Leicester vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 20: Leeds vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Thur Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Jan 30: Southampton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

FREE MATCH HIGHLIGHTS ON SKY SPORTS DIGITAL

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures

ESSENTIAL LISTENING: SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL PODCASTS

Listen to the Sky Sports Football podcasts for the best analysis around.

All under one roof: The Pitch to Post Preview and Review shows, Monday Night Football, Super Sunday and more!