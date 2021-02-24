Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United vs West Ham added

Sky Sports have added four more live Premier League games in March, including Leicester vs Sheffield United and Manchester United vs West Ham.

An exciting March schedule on Sky Sports already includes a blockbuster clash between Liverpool and Chelsea on March 4, as well as the Manchester derby on March 7.

Extra Premier League matches live on Sky Sports in March

Sat Feb 27: West Brom vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Feb 27: Leeds vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Feb 27: Newcastle vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Feb 28: Tottenham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Feb 28: Sheffield United vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

Weds Mar 3: Burnley vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 6pm

Weds Mar 3: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thu Mar 4: West Brom vs Everton - Kick-Off 6pm

Thu Mar 4: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Mar 6: Sheffield Utd vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Mar 6: Aston Villa vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Mar 6: Brighton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Mar 7: Liverpool vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Mar 7: Man City vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Mar 7: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Mar 8: West Ham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Wed Mar 10: Man City vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Sat Mar 13: Crystal Palace vs West Brom - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Mar 13: Everton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Mar 14: Leicester vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 2.00pm

Sun Mar 14: Arsenal vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Mar 14: Manchester United vs West Ham - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Mar 15: Wolves vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm



Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm

Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm

