Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United to host Liverpool

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest selection of live Premier League games, with Liverpool's trip to Manchester United on the May schedule as the 2020/21 season nears its conclusion.

Jurgen Klopp's side will hope to keep their top-four challenge on track at the home of their fierce rivals on a mouth-watering Super Sunday on May 2 that starts with Arsenal's trip to face Newcastle at St James' Park.

The Sky Sports live fixture list also includes a West London derby between Chelsea and Fulham on Saturday May 1, while our cameras will be in the capital the following day as Tottenham look to boost their European prospects at home to relegated Sheffield United.

The race to finish inside the Champions League places is intensifying, with West Ham's games with Burnley and Everton both to be shown live on Sky Sports in the coming weeks, while Saturday Night Football on May 8 also delivers a treat as Manchester City host Chelsea.

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

Fri Apr 30: Southampton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat May 1: Chelsea vs Fulham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun May 2: Newcastle vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun May 2: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun May 2: Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon May 3: West Brom vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon May 3: Burnley vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri May 7: Leicester vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat May 8: Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat May 8: Man City vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat May 8: Liverpool vs Southampton - Kick-off 8.15pm

Sun May 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2.05pm

Sun May 9: West Ham vs Everton - Kick-off 4.30pm

Mon May 10: Fulham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Mon Apr 5: Everton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 5: Wolves vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Apr 10: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Apr 10: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Apr 11: Burnley vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Apr 11: West Ham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.05pm

Sun Apr 11: Tottenham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Apr 12: West Brom vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 12: Brighton vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri Apr 16: Everton vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Apr 17: Newcastle United vs West Ham - Kick-Off 12.30pm

Sat Apr 17: Wolves vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 3pm

Sun Apr 18: Arsenal vs Fulham - Kick-Off 1.30pm

Sun Apr 18: Man Utd vs Burnley - Kick-Off 4pm

Mon Apr 19: Leeds vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Apr 20: Chelsea vs Brighton - Kick-Off 8pm

Wed Apr 21: Tottenham vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Wed Apr 21: Aston Villa vs Man City - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri Apr 23: Arsenal vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Apr 24: West Ham Utd v Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Apr 24: Sheffield United vs Brighton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Apr 25: Leeds vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 2pm

Mon Apr 26: Leicester vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Apr 30: Southampton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat May 1: Chelsea vs Fulham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun May 2: Newcastle vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun May 2: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun May 2: Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon May 3: West Brom vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon May 3: Burnley vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri May 7: Leicester vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat May 8: Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat May 8: Man City vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat May 8: Liverpool vs Southampton - Kick-off 8.15pm

Sun May 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2.05pm

Sun May 9: West Ham vs Everton - Kick-off 4.30pm

Mon May 10: Fulham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

It couldn't be simpler: we will have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our digital match blogs.

Essential listening: Sky Sports Football podcasts

Download: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Listen to the Sky Sports Football podcasts for the best analysis around.

All under one roof: The Pitch to Post Preview and Review shows, Monday Night Football, Super Sunday and more!