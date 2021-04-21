Premier League live on Sky Sports: Manchester United to host Liverpool

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest selection of live Premier League games, with Liverpool's trip to Manchester United on the May schedule as the 2020/21 season nears its conclusion.
Jurgen Klopp's side will hope to keep their top-four challenge on track at the home of their fierce rivals on a mouth-watering Super Sunday on May 2 that starts with Arsenal's trip to face Newcastle at St James' Park.
The Sky Sports live fixture list also includes a West London derby between Chelsea and Fulham on Saturday May 1, while our cameras will be in the capital the following day as Tottenham look to boost their European prospects at home to relegated Sheffield United.
The race to finish inside the Champions League places is intensifying, with West Ham's games with Burnley and Everton both to be shown live on Sky Sports in the coming weeks, while Saturday Night Football on May 8 also delivers a treat as Manchester City host Chelsea.
Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports
Fri Apr 30: Southampton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat May 1: Chelsea vs Fulham - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun May 2: Newcastle vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun May 2: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun May 2: Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon May 3: West Brom vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon May 3: Burnley vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Fri May 7: Leicester vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat May 8: Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat May 8: Man City vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat May 8: Liverpool vs Southampton - Kick-off 8.15pm
Sun May 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2.05pm
Sun May 9: West Ham vs Everton - Kick-off 4.30pm
Mon May 10: Fulham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm
