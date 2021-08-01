Man City transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man City been linked with?

Harry Kane - The striker will hold talks with Tottenham next week and insist he wants to join Jack Grealish by signing for City (Telegraph, Aug 1); City remain determined to sign Kane from Tottenham this summer but have no intention of paying £160m for the England striker (Telegraph, July 24); Daniel Levy has given Kane the green light to join a Premier League rival, opening the door for a possible £160m move to City on a weekly salary of £400,000 (Sun, July 23); Kane's England team-mates believe he could refuse to return to pre-season training with Tottenham in a bid to try to force a move to City (Telegraph, July 17); City have made a £100m bid for Kane (Sky Sports, June 21).

Jack Grealish - Aston Villa are expected to accept Manchester City's £100m bid for Grealish (Sky Sports News, July 31); City have tabled a £100m bid for Aston Villa captain Grealish (Sky Sports, July 30); City have opened talks with Aston Villa over the potential signing of Grealish (Sky Sports, July 29); City are ready to make Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history (Sun, July 29); City are ready to make an opening bid of around £75m for Grealish, but Villa are holding out for a British record £100m fee for their talisman (Mail, July 28); the Villa midfielder is reportedly reconsidering a potential transfer to City after his struggle for playing time at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament (Star, July 26); City want to sign Grealish after Euro 2020, but Villa remain determined to keep him and have opened talks about a new contract (Sky Sports, June 25).

Federico Chiesa - City are entered the race to sign Italy and Juventus winger Chiesa (Calciomercato, July 22).

Robert Lewandowski - City are monitoring the striker's status at Bayern Munich amid concerns Kane may prove too difficult to lure away from Tottenham (Daily Mail, July 15).

Antoine Griezmann - Barcelona are yet to receive any official bids for Griezmann amid interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea (Daily Mail, July 27); City have ruled out a swoop for Griezmann as they focus their attention on England pair Kane and Grealish (The Sun, July 13).

Ilaix Moriba - City are closely monitoring a contract stand-off between Barcelona and their young midfield star (The Sun, July 23).

The latest players linked with a Man City exit

Raheem Sterling - City's £200m pursuit of Kane and Grealish has coincided with talks over Sterling's new contract failing to progress (Mirror, Aug 1); City have made Sterling available for transfer this summer as part of a squad overhaul from boss Guardiola (Daily Mirror, July 17).

Bernardo Silva - The Portuguese could be the player sacrificed by City if they go ahead with a potential move for Kane and potentially also revisit their interest in Villa's Grealish (The Sun, July 23).

Riyad Mahrez - City are set to offer Mahrez a new contract after the winger played a starring role in the club's Premier League-winning campaign. This comes after reports suggested he would be made available for a transfer. (Daily Mail, July 19).

Gabriel Jesus - Juventus appear ready to firm up their interest in Jesus (Sun, July 16); The striker is Juve's top target - even though Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to stay another year (The Sun, July 12).

Lukas Nmecha - The striker has joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg (July 16).

Ko Itakura - City have set a hefty loan fee for the centre back, one of a number of defensive players of interest to Celtic (Daily Record, July 23).

Yan Couto - Celtic are targeting Manchester City right-back Couto. The Hoops hope to bring the 19-year-old Brazilian on loan for the season, but face competition from clubs in Portugal (Sky Sports, July 23).

Confirmed Man City signings

Scott Carson - free

Confirmed Man City departures

Sergio Aguero - Barcelona, free

Eric Garcia - Barcelona, free

Jack Harrison - Leeds, undisclosed

Daniel Grimshaw - Blackpool, free

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Anderlecht, loan

James Trafford - Accrington, loan

Gavin Bazunu - Portsmouth, loan

Lewis Fiorini - Lincoln, loan

Alexander Robertson - Ross County, loan

Callum Doyle - Sunderland, loan

Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, undisclosed

Man City contract news

Manchester City are set to offer fresh terms to a number of their star players, including a three-year contract for goalkeeper Ederson (Daily Mail, July 30).