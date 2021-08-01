Man City transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Transfer news, rumours and gossip; summer transfer window runs from June 9 to August 31

By Sky Sports Football

Sunday 1 August 2021 10:32, UK

England&#39;s Harry Kane during a training session at St George&#39;s Park, Burton upon Trent. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021.
Image: Harry Kane reportedly wants to join Man City this summer

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man City been linked with?

Harry Kane - The striker will hold talks with Tottenham next week and insist he wants to join Jack Grealish by signing for City (Telegraph, Aug 1); City remain determined to sign Kane from Tottenham this summer but have no intention of paying £160m for the England striker (Telegraph, July 24); Daniel Levy has given Kane the green light to join a Premier League rival, opening the door for a possible £160m move to City on a weekly salary of £400,000 (Sun, July 23); Kane's England team-mates believe he could refuse to return to pre-season training with Tottenham in a bid to try to force a move to City (Telegraph, July 17); City have made a £100m bid for Kane (Sky Sports, June 21).

Jack Grealish - Aston Villa are expected to accept Manchester City's £100m bid for Grealish (Sky Sports News, July 31); City have tabled a £100m bid for Aston Villa captain Grealish (Sky Sports, July 30); City have opened talks with Aston Villa over the potential signing of Grealish (Sky Sports, July 29); City are ready to make Grealish the most expensive signing in Premier League history (Sun, July 29); City are ready to make an opening bid of around £75m for Grealish, but Villa are holding out for a British record £100m fee for their talisman (Mail, July 28); the Villa midfielder is reportedly reconsidering a potential transfer to City after his struggle for playing time at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament (Star, July 26); City want to sign Grealish after Euro 2020, but Villa remain determined to keep him and have opened talks about a new contract (Sky Sports, June 25).

Federico Chiesa - City are entered the race to sign Italy and Juventus winger Chiesa (Calciomercato, July 22).

Robert Lewandowski - City are monitoring the striker's status at Bayern Munich amid concerns Kane may prove too difficult to lure away from Tottenham (Daily Mail, July 15).

Antoine Griezmann - Barcelona are yet to receive any official bids for Griezmann amid interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea (Daily Mail, July 27); City have ruled out a swoop for Griezmann as they focus their attention on England pair Kane and Grealish (The Sun, July 13).

Ilaix Moriba - City are closely monitoring a contract stand-off between Barcelona and their young midfield star (The Sun, July 23).

The latest players linked with a Man City exit

Raheem Sterling - City's £200m pursuit of Kane and Grealish has coincided with talks over Sterling's new contract failing to progress (Mirror, Aug 1); City have made Sterling available for transfer this summer as part of a squad overhaul from boss Guardiola (Daily Mirror, July 17).

Bernardo Silva - The Portuguese could be the player sacrificed by City if they go ahead with a potential move for Kane and potentially also revisit their interest in Villa's Grealish (The Sun, July 23).

Riyad Mahrez - City are set to offer Mahrez a new contract after the winger played a starring role in the club's Premier League-winning campaign. This comes after reports suggested he would be made available for a transfer. (Daily Mail, July 19).

Gabriel Jesus - Juventus appear ready to firm up their interest in Jesus (Sun, July 16); The striker is Juve's top target - even though Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to stay another year (The Sun, July 12).

Lukas Nmecha - The striker has joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg (July 16).

Ko Itakura - City have set a hefty loan fee for the centre back, one of a number of defensive players of interest to Celtic (Daily Record, July 23).

Yan Couto - Celtic are targeting Manchester City right-back Couto. The Hoops hope to bring the 19-year-old Brazilian on loan for the season, but face competition from clubs in Portugal (Sky Sports, July 23).

Confirmed Man City signings

Scott Carson - free

Confirmed Man City departures

Sergio Aguero - Barcelona, free

Eric Garcia - Barcelona, free

Jack Harrison - Leeds, undisclosed

Daniel Grimshaw - Blackpool, free

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Anderlecht, loan

James Trafford - Accrington, loan

Gavin Bazunu - Portsmouth, loan

Lewis Fiorini - Lincoln, loan

Alexander Robertson - Ross County, loan

Callum Doyle - Sunderland, loan

Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, undisclosed

Man City contract news

Manchester City are set to offer fresh terms to a number of their star players, including a three-year contract for goalkeeper Ederson (Daily Mail, July 30).

