Manchester City vs Man Utd, Liverpool vs Man Utd among Premier League fixture live on Sky Sports in March

The Manchester derby plus Liverpool vs Man Utd are among the Premier League fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports in March.

Ralf Rangnick will take his side to the Etihad on Sunday 6 March, with kick-off at 4.30pm. Later in the month, Man Utd will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday 20 March, as United face a vital month in their push for a top-four finish.

West Ham's fixture against Wolves will kick off the latest round of live fixtures on Sunday 27 February, with kick-off at 2pm. The Hammers will be back on Sky Sports the following weekend on Saturday March 5 as they travel to Liverpool.

That weekend's Super Sunday includes the Manchester derby, which will be preceded by Arsenal's trip to Watford at 2pm. There is also a mouth-watering Monday Night Football on Monday 7 March too as Tottenham host Everton.

Antonio Conte's side will again be live on Sky Sports on Saturday 12 March when they travel to Old Trafford, with Chelsea vs Newcastle and Arsenal vs Leicester on Super Sunday the following day. Monday Night Football will see the Sky Sports cameras at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace face Man City on Monday 14 March.

Friday Night Football returns on Friday 18 March as Wolves host Leeds, with Burnley hosting Southampton on Saturday Night Football the following day.

Another exciting weekend of football is rounded off on Sunday 20 March as Tottenham host West Ham in a London derby before Liverpool's showdown against Man Utd at 4.30pm.

Saturday February 12: Norwich City vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 13: Newcastle vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 13: Leicester vs West Ham, kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday January 11: Everton vs Leicester, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 19: Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 20: Leeds vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 20: Wolves vs Leicester, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday February 25: Southampton vs Norwich, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 26: Everton vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

New fixtures announced:

Sunday February 27: West Ham vs Wolves, kick-off 2pm

Saturday March 5: Liverpool vs West Ham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 6: Watford vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 6: Man City vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday March 7: Tottenham vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 12: Man Utd vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 13: Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 13: Arsenal vs Leicester, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday March 14: Crystal Palace vs Man City, kick-off 8pm

Friday March 18: Wolves vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm*

Saturday March 19: Burnley vs Southampton, kick-off 5.30pm*

Sunday March 20: Tottenham vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm*

Sunday March 20: Liverpool vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm*

*subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation

