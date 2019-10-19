Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has title dig at Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes United will recover from their recent setbacks

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a subtle dig at Liverpool saying it will not take Manchester United 30 years to win another title.

Liverpool were last crowned champions in 1990 under Kenny Dalglish.

Since then United have won the Premier League 13 times taking their tally of titles to 20, two more than their rivals.

The Reds travel to Old Trafford on Sunday five points clear at the top of the table with United struggling in 14th place having picked up just nine points from their opening eight games.

But speaking to The Telegraph ahead of the match which is live on Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: "I am sure we will bounce back and win the league.

"And I am sure it won't be 30 years until the next Premier League that we do win."

United go into the game 15 points behind Jurgen Klopp's team but Solskjaer believes victory over the league leaders will be a springboard for the rest of the season.

"A good performance and result for us here can turn a season," added the United boss. "It can change players' confidence, players' mood, their perception of what is good.

"Maybe they haven't really believed they are good enough at times.

"With a lack of confidence, you think twice instead of acting on instinct. But I know these players are good enough - no worries about that."