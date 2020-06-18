Man Utd: Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes partnership 'flowing', says Luke Shaw

Anthony Martial has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season

Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes have formed a "flowing" partnership both on and off the pitch, according to their team-mate Luke Shaw.

Martial scored four times in six games before football's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, and appears to have connected well with Fernandes since the Portugal midfielder joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The Frenchman has scored 16 goals in 34 games in all competitions this season and Shaw believes his team-mate has the potential to get even better.

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January

"It helps a lot now that his partnership with Bruno has been flowing," Shaw told United's official website. "They've been getting on really well off the pitch and that's showing in how they play together on the pitch.

"They've been very creative. Of course, Anthony has had a really good season, but from what I see in training there's still so much more to come from him, which is great for us as a club."

Shaw believes Martial, who has 64 goals in total since joining United in the summer of 2015, could go on to become one of the leading forwards in world football - alongside Marcus Rashford.

Luke Shaw has backed Martial to become one of the best forwards in the world

"I think he's been interchanging in different positions; sometimes he's been on the left wing, but he's had more of a key role this season as a striker," he said.

"He's got unbelievable talent and quality; he's alongside Rashy in the sense that they can go all the way to being two of the best players in their positions. He's scored a lot of goals this season, [and] been involved in quite a lot, so he's clearly in a very confident way."

Fernandes: Linking up with Pogba, Rashford is easy

Portugal international Fernandes has hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford, registering three goals and four assists in nine appearances so far.

He picked up the Premier League's Player of the Month award for February and will be hoping to continue that form when United return to action against Tottenham away on Friday - live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham vs Man Utd

Fernandes helped United to an 11-game unbeaten run before the season was halted but with Paul Pogba and Rashford now fit and available, he believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be an even stronger force than before.

"We were in a great time with great results before this and we want to keep going," Fernandes said. "For sure everyone feels now that we have the capacity to do better and keep up the way we were doing before.

Manchester United are on an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions

"I think linking up with Paul and Marcus is easy. They are two of the best players in the Premier League, they have qualities to help us a lot.

"They have already shown that and I think now with both of them back we will be stronger than before and this is good for us. Now everyone is fit and we can do better on the training pitch and obviously in the games.

"What I've learned is that this club is here to win everything it can. This is my focus, this is why I chose Manchester United. I want to be here and I want to be a champion and fight for every title.

"For me, personal targets are always to do better than before and the personal target is the same as the team - it's about getting a place in the Champions League. I think this team deserves to be in the Champions League."

1:09 Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs praises the impact of Bruno Fernandes and believes a partnership with Paul Pogba should work Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs praises the impact of Bruno Fernandes and believes a partnership with Paul Pogba should work

