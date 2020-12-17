Wayne Rooney's son Kai, 11, signs for Manchester United academy

Wayne Rooney's son Kai is looking to follow in his father's footsteps after signing for Manchester United's academy.

A picture on Wayne Rooney's social media pages showed 11-year-old Kai signing a deal with a 'Rooney 10' shirt next to him.

"Proud day. Kai signing for Man Utd [sic]. Keep up the hard work son," said Wayne, with wife Colleen also in the photo.

Coleen Rooney wrote on Instagram: "Special night..... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best."

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

Rooney, currently the interim boss at Derby, became United's all-time record goalscorer after spending 13 years at Old Trafford.

The striker scored 253 goals in 559 games, winning five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one Europa League, one FA Cup and three League Cups.

The former England captain signed for United from boyhood club Everton in 2004, and left in 2017 when returning to Goodison Park for a season before moving to DC United.

After two years in the MLS, Rooney came back to England to play for Derby in 2019, and after replacing the sacked Phillip Cocu to take temporary charge of the Championship in November, the 35-year-old has said he is willing to carry on as a player if another manager is brought in permanently.

Rooney has stated his desire to take charge of the club full time, but conceded the possibility of an interview is unlikely until the new owners come in.

Derby are unbeaten in their last six games, winning twice, though they remain in the relegation zone after 19 matches played. A takeover remains on track to be completed before Christmas.