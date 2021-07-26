Glazers promise to attend Manchester United's new fan advisory board meetings once a year

One of Manchester United's co-executive chairmen - Joel or Avram Glazer - will attend one fan advisory board meeting each year as the American owners look to improve communication with supporters.

United are finalising plans to form a new fan advisory board, which was promised by co-executive chairman Joel Glazer in June after he attended a fans' forum meeting following supporter protests at Old Trafford at the end of last season.

This latest development marks a change of approach from the Glazers, who have largely been known for their silence when it comes to matters regarding United since taking over in 2005.

Image: Manchester United fan protested against Glazer ownership at the end of last season

Seven senior fan representatives will sit on the fan advisory board alongside five club executives "creating a new channel for in-depth dialogue on fan-related issues and strategic matters", United's chief operating officer Collette Roche said, before adding that one of the co-executive chairman would attend one meeting each year.

United are also expanding the fans' forum membership from 11 to 16 "to allow the body to become more truly representative of the club's diverse fan base", added Roche, with representatives for the Manchester United Women Supporters' Club, youth supporters under the age of 21 and international fans to be included.

United confirmed the advisory board was close to completion in a statement, which read: "Manchester United is finalising plans for a new Fan Advisory Board and an expanded Fans' Forum, following constructive dialogue with fan representatives and the Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST).

Image: The Glazers have been conspicuous by their absence since taking ownership of United in 2005

"The Terms of Reference and composition of both bodies have been agreed in consultation with the existing Fans' Forum, and with MUST in its capacity as the accredited independent fan group representing Manchester United supporters.

"Recruitment to the two bodies will begin in the coming weeks. More information on the criteria for the representative roles and how to apply will be published at that time.

"Progress has also been made in discussions with MUST about the creation of a mutually beneficial fan share scheme which would give fans access to a new class of shares, each with the same high-vote rights as the B shares held by the Glazer family. Detailed work is continuing, supported by expert advisers, on the structure of the potential fan share scheme and more information will be shared in due course."

Image: Fans have been protesting the Glazers' ownership since they took over in 2005

"We are pleased with the progress made so far towards building a framework for more effective engagement between the club and its supporters," Roche added.

"As Joel Glazer told the Fans' Forum in June, we are committed to strengthening fan representation and the role of fans at the heart of the club; and the new Fan Advisory Board and expanded Fans' Forum will help that process.

"The Fans' Forum will elect two of its members to the Fan Advisory Board to ensure a strong connection between the two bodies, and MUST will have seats on both bodies."