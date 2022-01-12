Eric Bailly: Manchester United defender not expected to leave on loan in January transfer window

Eric Bailly is not expected to leave Manchester United on loan in this window amid interest from AC Milan.

Sky in Italy have reported that Bailly would be interested in a move to the Serie A club, but it is understood United are not planning on loaning out any players this month.

Milan are looking to sign a new centre-back and are interested in Paris Saint-Germain's Abdou Diallo having moved on from Sven Botman, the Dutchman who is a target for Newcastle but who Lille want to keep.

Bailly is currently on international duty with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions so far this season, having last played in United's 3-1 victory against Burnley on December 30. Three of those appearances have come during interim manager Ralf Rangnick's first seven games in charge.

The 27-year-old signed a contract extension last year and is due to remain at the club until 2024.

Sky Sports News understands that prior to signing the extension, Bailly feared that the club were offering him a new contract in order to secure a larger transfer fee in the event of his departure.

Bailly joined Manchester United in 2016 from La Liga side Villarreal, but has suffered with various injuries.

He has missed out on more than 90 games through injury during his time at Old Trafford and has managed more than 20 United appearances in a season just twice.

In an interview with Sky Sports News last year, Bailly said: "I want to do more for this club, you know, because in my bad times the club has helped me about everything and I'm proud about this."

Bailly was largely used as a back-up option to regular centre-back pairing Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof under United's previous manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

