Eden Hazard doesn't 'want any regrets' as he considers Chelsea future

Eden Hazard has previously said he is 'torn' between extending his Chelsea contract and pursuing a move to Real Madrid

Eden Hazard says he does not "want to have any regrets" as he considers whether to sign a new contract with Chelsea or leave Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian forward has 18 months remaining on his Chelsea deal, and has openly questioned whether he is willing to extend his stay with the Blues.

Hazard has also made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid, and when discussing his future with French-Monegasque radio station RMC, said: "The new (Chelsea) coach (Maurizio Sarri) thinks football like me, so we'll see.

Maurizio Sarri has the same view of football as Hazard, says the forward

"The family is in London, I'm also going to be 28. I do not want to have any regrets at the end of my career.

"It's a decision I'm going to make, I do not know when, but I'll take it.

"You know me, I've always loved Real, even before (Zinedine) Zidane. We'll see what happens.

"As I said, I'm already finishing this year with Chelsea, I still have a year of contract after this year."