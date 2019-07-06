Ruben Loftus-Cheek signs new long-term Chelsea contract after Frank Lampard appointment

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has committed to Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has provided an early boost for new head coach Frank Lampard by signing a new long-term contract at Chelsea.

The England midfielder, whose previous Blues deal had two years still to run, has signed a five-year deal which takes him through until 2024.

The 23-year-old became a regular in Chelsea's midfield towards the end of last season after a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2017/18 where he made 24 Premier League appearances.

Loftus-Cheek said: "I'm really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years. It's the place where I've grown up playing and hopefully I'll be playing here for a lot longer.

"At eight or nine-years-old, of course you never think you'll be here for so long because you just want to enjoy yourself and play with your friends.

"When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it's a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future.

Loftus-Cheek has 10 senior international caps for England

"I hope to win a lot more trophies with the team and personally it's just about trying to do as well as I can and work hard to be a key player for Chelsea."

Loftus-Cheek is still recovering from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in May which caused him to sit out the Europa League final and UEFA Nations League, and is likely to miss the start of the new season.

The dynamic ball-carrying midfielder has established himself as a stalwart in the England national squad under Gareth Southgate, earning 10 international caps including four at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has spent the summer in rehabilitation but was at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia to put pen to paper on his new deal.

Granovskaia added: "We see Ruben as an important part of the squad for many years to come and we are very pleased he also considers his future to be with Chelsea.

"He is proof of the fantastic work being done in the Chelsea Academy and in recent seasons has developed into a first-team regular and an England international. Under Frank Lampard's leadership, we believe he will be a key player for Chelsea and we look forward to welcoming him back once he has recovered from his injury."

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be looking to bring through the next generation of Chelsea youngsters

Loftus-Cheek will be looking to continue his form for the Blues with Lampard coming in as manager and the former Derby boss will aim to bring through more youngsters from the Chelsea academy.

Lampard said: "My job is to find the balance between being competitive and bringing some of the younger players through. My eyes will always be open to the young players but they have to show that they're good enough because this is Chelsea and we can't lower our levels too much. I'm not going to do young boys a favour by putting them in the team - they have to get there on merit."

Loftus-Cheek made his competitive debut in the Champions League in December 2014 before two appearances in Chelsea's 2014/15 Premier League-winning campaign.