Tammy Abraham: Chelsea striker concerned about passing coronavirus on to family

Tammy Abraham has aired his concerns about the health risks surrounding top-flight football's restart

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham says he is concerned about the resumption of Premier League football amid the coronavirus pandemic, because of the risk of passing on COVID-19 to members of his family.

Top-flight players could return to training next Tuesday, they must abide by social distancing measures along with government guidelines and will be tested at least twice a week and 48 hours prior to each session.

However, this move is contingent on approval from players, managers, the government, and Public Health England.

Abraham, who is living with his family during the lockdown, has revealed that his father Anthony suffers from an underlying health condition, and the England international is conscious of the danger that catching COVID-19 would pose to his family's wellbeing.

He told the Daily Mail: "The most important thing for me is for everyone to be well and safe, and for things to start opening up. Then, by all means, football can always come back. If it's safe to do so let's do it, but if it's not then we will wait.

"My dad has asthma, so if I was to return to the Premier League and, God forbid, I do catch this disease and bring it home it's the worst thing possible.

"The last thing I need is to catch the virus myself or be in contact with anyone with the virus."

The Premier League's restart date remains unclear amid planning for matches to take place behind-closed-doors, and ongoing discussions between league officials, medical experts, and all 20 clubs.

Oliver Dowden, the secretary of state for culture, media and sport, said on Thursday that the government is "opening the door" for football to return in June.

Captains of top-flight clubs - including Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mark Noble, and Troy Deeney - held a meeting with the Premier League and medical experts on Wednesday afternoon to talk through the protocols which will be in place to ensure a safe return to training.

Tammy Abraham scored 15 times in 34 matches in all competitions for Chelsea prior to the suspension of Premier League football

"If the Premier League does come back, I don't know what I'd do but the hotel could be an option; to self-isolate away from my family," Abraham added.

"I've got my dad's full support for going back. He just wants me to go back. He's one of my biggest fans.

"As players, we've just got to be patient and wait for the clubs, the Premier League and the Government to come to a decision about whether it's safe for us to do so. We'll take it on from there."

Abraham's club and international team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi contracted COVID-19 in March and suffered mild symptoms, but he has now made a full recovery.

