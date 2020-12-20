Timo Werner: Chelsea forward admits Premier League is tougher than expected

Chelsea's Timo Werner admits he is struggling to adapt to the Premier League following his big-money summer move, but believes he will soon start firing on all cylinders.

The Germany international has scored just four goals in 13 Premier League games since his arrival from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a €50m (£45m) deal in June.

Werner says the price tag brings added pressure in a league he is still finding his feet in.

"It does matter how much you cost. It's always a bit of pressure when you come to a new club," Werner said. "But I think I can handle it very well. It's not something new.

"The pressure is a little bit higher than the previous years but I think good footballers are the best under pressure and that's my plan, I can do very well under pressure.

"The Premier League is a little bit different to my old league. It's tougher than I thought. The contact here is harder than in Germany, it's what I expected but not like this."

Werner, who has failed to find the net in his last eight games in all competitions, said the packed schedule had contributed to his struggles.

"The beginning was very good, but now after a lot of games I'm struggling a little," he added.

"I think it's hard when you play every three days... and on Saturday against teams that can rest the whole week.

"It makes it tough to be the best in every game but the Premier League is very fun to play in."

Chelsea, who are eighth in the table, face West Ham United on Monday, live on Sky Sports.

Frank Lampard says there are no regrets at Chelsea over the decision to release West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as a teenager.

Rice was let go from the Blues academy as a 14-year-old and moved to West Ham, where he has since become a key player and earned international honours with England.

"He's a fantastic player for West Ham and England so fair play, because his journey there after leaving Chelsea and going to West Ham is a good story to hear," he said.

"There are lots of stories like that and it shows the player's strength of character. In terms of from our end, I certainly wouldn't use the word 'regret' - our academy is one of the best in the world and you look at our first team now with the players that we have produced who are in and around that squad.

"It's not easy. It's not an exact science to pick players but the academy staff do brilliantly here. Declan Rice has given himself personal credit for having the great start to the career that he's had at West Ham."

