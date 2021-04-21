European Super League: Senior Chelsea players happy about club's decision to withdraw

Senior Chelsea players are understood to be relieved by the club's decision to withdraw from the European Super League.
Owner Roman Abramovich and the board quickly decided to cut ties with the short-lived breakaway project - and the players are pleased by the outcome.
Chelsea's players and coaches will now hope to focus fully on what could prove a dramatic end to their season, starting with Saturday's pivotal Premier League trip to West Ham.
Chelsea owner Abramovich led the Blues' withdrawal from the Super League on Tuesday night, having listened to the depth of feeling from club supporters in opposing the radical plans.
Abramovich has always insisted his ownership of Chelsea was never about profit or simply money.
Chelsea are understood to have been among the last clubs to get on board with the Super League plans in the first place.
Blues bosses felt little option but to sign up, as much so as not to be left behind, as to gain full understanding of the plans being progressed across the continent.
Widespread fury across the political and sporting landscape in England, coupled with Chelsea fan protests, tipped the balance as the Blues pulled the plug on their Super League status on Tuesday.
Less than 90 minutes before kick-off in the Premier League clash with Brighton, supporters filled Fulham Road protesting about the ESL plan and Chelsea's part within it.
Chelsea's players believe the club's exit from the now-defunct competition will also alleviate any threat of a ban from international football.