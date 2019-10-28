Naby Keita says Jurgen Klopp does not give any Liverpool player special treatment

0:38 Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita joked he would need to topple Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah if he wants to become Jurgen Klopp's 'favourite' in the squad Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita joked he would need to topple Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah if he wants to become Jurgen Klopp's 'favourite' in the squad

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita says Jurgen Klopp does not afford any special treatment to any of the club's star players.

Keita is still trying to establish himself as a first-team regular in Klopp's starting XI having signed from RB Leipzig in 2018.

The Guinea international, whose time at Anfield has been disrupted by a number of muscular injuries, revealed how the Liverpool boss has dealt with him and his team-mates behind the scenes.

"I don't think he has any particular favourites or he has picked anyone out for a special mention, he communicates very freely and openly with all the players," Keita told Sky Sports News.

"He likes to laugh and joke around, he has a very light relationship with all the players."

When asked if Sadio Mane was actually Klopp's favourite, Keita laughed and responded: "If I can get to the level of Mo and Sadio maybe I will be his favourite one day."

Unbeaten Liverpool are six points clear of defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table - but Keita insists the team is not looking ahead to their head-to-head clash on November 10, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"Well, it's England, all you can say is that all the matches are important," he added.

"You can't say this one or that one is going to be the decisive moment because the next one is always the most important game. Only after that can we prepare for Manchester City.

"You could say that the same objective is shared by all the clubs in the Premier league, we are among those. All we can do is focus on winning our matches and we will see where that leaves us at the end of the season."

Liverpool take on Arsenal in the forth round on the Carabao Cup at Anfield on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football.