Liverpool 'disappointed' by Mayor's stance on Premier League restart

Liverpool were on course to win their first Premier League title in 30 years

Liverpool have said they are "disappointed" by comments made by Mayor Joe Anderson over the potential restart of the Premier League season.

With the current campaign frozen due to the coronavirus crisis, it is currently unknown whether the season will be completed when it is safe to do so - or if it will be declared null and voided - despite Liverpool's 25-point lead at the top.

Discussions are currently ongoing over the possibility of resuming the Premier League season, but in an interview with BBC Sport on Thursday, Liverpool Mayor Anderson said it was a "non-starter" and would be "farcical".

However, the club hit back at those comments, issuing the following statement on their official website.

"As a club, we are aware of and disappointed by comments attributed to Mayor Joe Anderson in a media interview which was published today," the statement read.

"As well as a lack of evidence to support such claims, we would also point to recent discussions with Mayor Anderson relating to the possibility of any behind-closed-doors football, which concluded that it is important that key stakeholders across the city continue to engage and work collaboratively.

"In recent weeks, we have engaged with supporters' groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective.

"As part of our ongoing operations, we are in regular contact with the Mayor and his office and we hope these conversations can continue.

"In the meantime, our primary focus remains responding to the humanitarian crisis which continues to unfold and in particular providing ongoing support to various NHS initiatives and those experiencing food poverty and social isolation."