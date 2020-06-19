Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he was concerned Premier League would be null and void

Jurgen Klopp is relieved the Premier League season was not cancelled

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he was worried the Premier League season would be declared null and void because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the league and set to end their 30-year wait for the title when the season was suspended in March.

The Reds need just six more points to guarantee their first league title since the 1989-90 season and will resume their campaign with the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

When asked if he had worried about the title during the coronavirus lockdown, Klopp said: "Honestly, yes.

"When we went into lockdown I didn't think about it for a second at all because it was not important at that moment.

"I became worried when people started talking about null and void. It was like 'wow!' I really felt it physically. That would have been really, really, really hard.

"You don't expect to get it as a present. We didn't want to have it on a points-per-game basis, so we were really happy when it was decided that we can play again.

"But there were moments. With how long the discussions were, some people brought it up from time to time for different reasons, but when that was taken off the table I was quite relieved.

"If it was done on points-per-game and we couldn't have played then we would probably be champions now but we aren't, we have to play for it.

"That's great, that's how it should be in sport and now we will go for it."

