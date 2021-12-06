Mohamed Salah: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains relaxed about forward's contract negotiations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains relaxed about Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations, insisting "what we all want is clear".
Salah has 18 months left on his current deal and remains in discussions over extending his stay.
In a recent interview with Egyptian TV channel MBC Masr, he made it clear he did not want to leave the Premier League but said it was up to the club to resolve his situation.
- Champions League | Fixtures | Tables
- Divock Origi's stoppage-time winner takes Liverpool above Chelsea
- Jurgen Klopp: 'Incredible package' Diogo Jota a good fit for Liverpool
- PL hits and misses: Ralf Rangnick's revolution begins
Klopp said last week there had been no update on talks and Barcelona head coach Xavi has reportedly expressed his interest in the forward.
Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, Klopp said: "We are talking. Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not a thing you do over a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement.
Trending
- Tommy Fury pulls out - Jake Paul to fight Woodley
- Did Verstappen take it too far? | Max wants 'proper racing'
- Arsenal's striker problem: Should Arteta stick with Aubameyang?
- Ex-striker turned entrepreneur Morgan dies aged 38
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Salah: It's up to Liverpool to sort my contract
- Police investigate Bellingham referee comments after Bayern loss
- Ref Watch: Should Ramsey's Villa goal have stood?
- Verstappen penalised for Hamilton collision, stays second
- Klopp on Salah contract: What we all want is clear
- Hamilton: Verstappen's driving is 'over the limit'
"This is completely normal. There's really nothing else to say. Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it. I can say only a few things because the rest is not for the public.
"Mo is fine, I'm fine. What we all want is clear and things like this take time. That's it."
Klopp: We must rotate during busy period
Klopp admits he has to rotate his players for their final Champions League group match for fear of retribution from his medical department.
After five matches in 15 days, the Liverpool boss is wary of overloading his most-used players ahead of what is a busy festive programme.
Salah is six goals away from breaking the record for the most Champions League goals for one English club (36), but Klopp would not confirm whether the 29-year-old would feature in Italy.
"We have to rotate, that's clear," Klopp said. "The medical department would smash me if I played the same side again so we will make changes.
"I will not give away the line-up now but I cannot change all the players. We will see if Mo plays or not and if he plays, whether he can score or not, but the players have an understanding of the situation. We want to field the best possible side for the situation we are in.
"We have played five games in 15 days, which is a lot and after the Milan game we have to play pretty much the same number of games in a similar amount of time, so we have to make the right decisions and we will."
Live Renault Super Sunday
Follow Liverpool with Sky Sports
Follow every Liverpool game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.
Want the Liverpool latest? Bookmark our Liverpool news page, check out Liverpool's fixtures and Liverpool's latest results, watch Liverpool goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Liverpool games are coming up live on Sky Sports.
Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Liverpool as your favourite team.
Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.