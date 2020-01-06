Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal captain quashes transfer rumours

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says any rumours stating that he will move away from the Emirates Stadium are false

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that recent media reports linking the striker with a move away from Arsenal during the January transfer window are untrue.

Newspaper reports from Spain have claimed Real Madrid will make a player-plus-cash offer for the Gabon international worth up to £70m.

But Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has made it clear that the Gunners' top goalscorer this term will not be sold this month.

In his programme notes ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup third round tie at home to Leeds United, Aubameyang wrote: "I would also like to react to some of the rumours that are going around about me in the media.

"People like making up stories and they should focus on what's happening on the pitch.

"They talk too much and it does my head in! I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club.

"I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs."

Mikel Arteta has stated Aubameyang will not be sold in January

The 30-year-old remains under contract at the north London club until summer 2021.

Aubameyang has 15 goals in 25 games in all competitions for the Gunners this season, most recently finding the net in Arteta's side's 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in the top-flight during December.

Meanwhile, Arteta has also stated that he expects Granit Xhaka to remain at the club beyond the January transfer window, despite the midfielder being in talks with Hertha Berlin over a move to the Bundesliga.

Sky Sports News understands Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, whilst the Premier League side remains interested in Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.