Granit Xhaka exclusive: Arsenal midfielder on captaincy, Mikel Arteta and his Champions League ambition

When Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal he promised a revolution. Given Granit Xhaka's history at the club, not many would have predicted it would be the Switzerland international at the forefront of it.

Xhaka has been a key member of Arsenal's squad since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, but he has proved a divisive figure amongst the fans, some of whom have been critical of his performances and his disciplinary record in north London.

The low point of the relationship came in October 2019 against Crystal Palace when Xhaka - captain at the time - appeared to swear at the Emirates crowd when he was booed off after being substituted midway through the game.

The 29-year-old lost the captaincy after the incident and he has admitted he was on the brink of leaving Arsenal, but Arteta convinced him to stay, and it's a decision that has paid off with Xhaka enjoying something of a renaissance as the Gunners push to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The midfielder has brought influence and authority to Arsenal this season and has even talked about another shot at captaining the club one day, despite rejecting the armband when it was given to him by substitute Eddie Nketiah late in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford back in February.

"I will never say never," he told Sky Sports when asked about the Arsenal captaincy. "I was not ready for that again.

"A captain of Arsenal can be without an armband and I am trying to lead the game and the players without the armband, but if tomorrow someone from the football club comes and asks if I want to take it I will be here because I know I am ready again to do it."

If it were to happen it would be one of the great sporting comeback stories.

Sitting talking to Xhaka now it is hard to believe he is the same player who stormed down the tunnel that day against Palace.

His career at the north London club looked over - he admits the bags were packed - with Roma his likely destination.

Xhaka isn't the same player now because he isn't the same man. It hasn't been easy but he has arrived at a very different destination. In an interview for The Player's Tribune, he opened up about the levels of hatred he endured - it was a tough exercise but he feels a valuable and worthy one.

He said: "After this happened people were telling me this is not hate but for me this was absolutely hate. I know what hate is and I know what is love and what is between this. This was not in between, it was not love it was hate.

"I have had very positive feedback from the fans and from social media and I was very proud of myself. You don't get a lot of players talking about this, being very open, they are scared for the future.

"For me, it was the perfect time. You still have people that say you won't change our opinion but that is fine, the most important thing is how I feel and that is very good."

What he has also been given is an opportunity from people at Arsenal, who have supported him and helped him to understand that having a few bumps in the journey is no bad thing.

He added: "It is not a reality in life for everything to move in a straight line, sometimes you have to go a different way take the second or the third door to go back to where you know you want to be and this is my story in this football club.

"To get smashed down but to be back again this is everything about mentality, how much you trust in yourself, about how much the people around you trust you."

Xhaka on Arteta: 'I was missing a coach like this'

Arteta convinced his midfielder to stay and the faith and belief he has shown in the player has seen him flourish.

When Xhaka scored his brilliant strike in the 3-1 win against Manchester United last weekend, his manager was was full of praise.

Arteta said: "If every fan, or individual spent five, 10 minutes with Granit - even two minutes - they will understand the person he is, the professional that he is and how much he cares about the club."

There is certainly a special bond between the two. Xhaka said: "Mikel and I are very close, When he came two years ago he told me exactly what I wanted to hear. I was missing a coach like him, very warm and open with clear ideas and he is always behind me no matter what people were saying about me."

It has given him the confidence to go and express himself, make mistakes but work hard to improve.

"I am not just like this on the weekend but day to day. I am 29 but I want to improve. I am still hungry to achieve something and I want to give Mikel something back because he was always the guy who supported me."

Xhaka on Arsenal's Champions League push: 'I want to play against the best'

That payback undoubtedly comes in the form of Champions League football.

The Gunners have recovered from three straight defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton to beat Chelsea and Man Utd, and they now sit fourth, two points ahead of north London rivals Spurs with five games left to play, starting at West Ham on Super Sunday.

"I want to play against the best and to achieve as well," said Xhaka.

Three weeks ago after Arsenal's third straight defeat - a 1-0 loss to Southampton - that prospect looked bleak, but the club's form has seen a big improvement and Xhaka has been central to it.

"The key is to be together and keep the belief. It is always easier if you win to stay together, but the most difficult time is when you lose. You have to stay strong with each other.

"I am feeling very proud of myself, we are feeling very good as a team. There is a lot of respect, we laugh together, we are sad and disappointed together - that is part of our job - but in general we are very happy. We have done a great job until now because we are in a very good position and it is all in our hands."

'West Ham game is key'

The next challenge for Arteta's team is West Ham, who despite making six changes against Chelsea in preparation for their Europa League semi-final ran Thomas Tuchel's side close.

"For me this is the key game, we can not look at the next four, Xhaka said.

"This is the game that determines if we can get there or not. We have to be ready for a big fight, they will be tough, compact and have players who can change the game."

One of those remaining games is the rearranged north London Derby against Tottenham, which is also live on Sky Sports, and the mention of it brings a big smile to Xhaka's face.

"I don't remember a game that will be so important. I am not thinking so far ahead but I hope by the time we get there we have enough points to play for free."

That tells you something about the mentality of this Arsenal side as they approach the run in. I ask Xhaka to sum up Arsenal's season in three words. he said: "Good, bad and let's see about the last part, hopefully positive."

A fitting summary and you could use the same three to describe the player's Arsenal journey.

