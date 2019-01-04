Marco Silva unwilling to change Everton transfer policy

0:49 Everton manager Marco Silva says he will not panic buy players in January Everton manager Marco Silva says he will not panic buy players in January

Everton manager Marco Silva insists he will not change his strategy on transfers and there will be no panic buys in response to their poor form in recent weeks.

The Toffees have won just once in the last eight matches, which was a 5-1 thumping of struggling Burnley on Boxing Day, and lost 1-0 at home to Leicester last time out.

Silva is adamant he will not make any snap decisions in the January transfer window as they attempt to regain some momentum.

"We cannot change every week our idea and philosophy as a club if you win two games or you don't win two games," he said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Lincoln at Goodison Park.

"I understand our recent form wasn't good enough for us, but it is [just] a moment, and we are capable of changing things for us again.

"I will not come here and say 'We need this and this and this' - everything we are doing we have been doing from the first day we are here."

Asked about a link with Barcelona's Malcom, Silva added: "No. Nothing."

Silva has, however, ruled out any further loan moves this month, having allowed Kieran Dowell to join Sheffield United and Mason Holgate to link up with West Brom on a temporary basis.

"Nothing new. You know what we did with Kieran and Mason. We don't put any more to be loaned," he said.

"The focus is on our squad and our next game. We didn't take any decisions about the other situations."

Meanwhile, midfielder James McCarthy could feature in the FA Cup, having been named in the squad for the visit of Lincoln.

McCarthy has not played for the first team since suffering a double compound fracture of his right leg against Albion in January 2018.