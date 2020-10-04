Moise Kean: Paris Saint-Germain in talks with Everton over loan deal for forward

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Everton over a potential loan deal for striker Moise Kean.

The agreement could include an option for the Ligue 1 champions to buy the 20-year-old at the end of the loan.

Kean has played 13 minutes in the Premier League this season as Everton have won all of their first four matches. Despite scoring two goals in the Carabao Cup, the Italy international does not appear to be a part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Kean arrived at Everton from Juventus on a five-year deal last summer but has failed to settle at Goodison Park following a disruptive debut campaign.

Although he featured in 29 league games last term, he only found the net twice as former manager Marco Silva was sacked and replaced by Ancelotti.

French champions PSG have seen the contracts of Edinson Cavani - who looks set to join Manchester United - and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting expire and seem keen to bolters their attacking options which already include Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

PSG are also interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Tottenham's Dele Alli on loan, with both players having seemingly fallen out of favour at their respective clubs.

Tottenham have rejected a second loan bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Dele Alli.

Sky Sports News has confirmed a report in the Telegraph, with the French champions stepping up their interest in the England midfielder before Monday's deadline.

It is understood Spurs are adamant Alli will not be leaving the club and he is expected to fight for his place under Jose Mourinho.

