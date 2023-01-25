Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea winger wanted by Everton as a potential Anthony Gordon replacement this January

Everton want to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as a potential replacement for Anthony Gordon.

One source has told Sky Sports News the Toffees are ready to pay up to £25m for the Moroccan, with Chelsea considering letting him go.

Everton have denied making a bid for the 29-year-old, who has been at Stamford Bridge since the summer of 2020 after joining from Ajax in a £33.3m deal.

Ziyech, though, has struggled at the Blues and has made just six starts for the club in all competitions this season, having failed to score in his 15 appearances.

Meanwhile, Newcastle remain in talks with Everton over a deal for Gordon, with one source telling Sky Sports News that the move is getting closer.

Image: Anthony Gordon has scored three goals for Everton this season

The 21-year-old is not currently training with the Everton first team at Finch Farm, and the Magpies are looking to replace Chris Wood, who joined Nottingham Forest last week.

Although not a like-for-like replacement, Newcastle see Gordon as a player who can operate in a number of positions across the front line.

Newcastle were rebuffed with an inquiry for Gordon in the summer, but have retained an interest. It is thought a bid of around £40m could tempt Everton to sell.

Complicating the move somewhat is Everton's managerial situation - Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday and any new incumbent may want to keep Gordon, who has 18 months remaining on his current contract at Goodison Park.

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

