Jaap Stam appointed head coach of Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has been appointed as the new head coach of Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.

Stam led Reading to the Championship play-off final in his first season at the club but has been out of work since leaving the Madejski Stadium in March.

He told Sky Sports recently that he was keen to return to management, admitting that he would "prefer to work in the UK" but has now signed an 18-month contract at Zwolle.

The 46-year-old, who started his playing career at the club and also previously served as interim boss and assistant manager, takes over with the Dutch side three points off the bottom of the table.

"PEC Zwolle is a club close to my heart and it feels good to be back," Stam told the club's website.

"I have been following the club in recent years and it is nice to see what kind of development has been made.

"I see it as a wonderful challenge to make the next year and a half a success, starting with the second half of the season."

Stam won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Champions League with Manchester United after joining from PSV Eindhoven in 1998.

He also went on to play for Lazio, AC Milan and Ajax before moving into coaching.