Harry Redknapp says Tottenham are close to ending their long wait for a trophy

1:11 Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has tipped his former side to win a trophy soon Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has tipped his former side to win a trophy soon

Harry Redknapp is backing Tottenham to win a trophy in the next couple of years and says "the future looks good" for his old club.

Spurs last lifted silverware in 2008 when they beat Chelsea in the League Cup final and have fallen away in this season's Premier League title race after three defeats in four games.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the club is overachieving but former boss Redknapp believes there is more to come from the north Londoners.

"There is a trophy in Tottenham in the next couple of years," he said.

"I enjoy watching them play, they've got some great players. Harry [Kane] is back fit and Dele Alli coming back is a big plus - he's an absolute genius.

"I love Pochettino. New stadium, great training ground, it's all in place at Tottenham. The future looks good."

1:04 Danny Rose is at a loss to explain Tottenham’s poor Premier League form Danny Rose is at a loss to explain Tottenham’s poor Premier League form

Spurs take on Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg taking place at their new home on April 9.

With four English teams through to the last eight, Redknapp expects one of them to go on and win the competition.

"Tottenham-Manchester City in the Champions League - what a game that is," he said.

"Don't write Tottenham off. City are fantastic but on their day Tottenham can give anyone a game. That's going to be exciting.

"It's a good year for the English clubs and I think we've every chance of winning the Champions League."

Redknapp was speaking at the Kiyan Prince Foundation charity event. Kiyan was a QPR youth player who was knifed to death aged 15.

The foundation started by Dr Mark Prince works to educate kids and keep youngsters away from knife crime - and on Tuesday he was awarded an OBE by Prince William for his charity work.