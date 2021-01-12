Jose Mourinho: Are you serious? Fulham have 48 hours' notice for Spurs match

Scott Parker has described the Premier League's decision to schedule Fulham's match at Tottenham for Wednesday as "scandalous" due to being given two-days' notice, but Jose Mourinho has pointed out the fixture was originally postponed just two hours ahead of kick-off.

With Aston Villa vs Tottenham postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Villa, the Premier League confirmed Spurs will host Fulham on Wednesday night instead.

Spurs' meeting with Fulham was initially scheduled for December 30, but a number of coronavirus cases at Fulham saw the west London club request, on the day, for the fixture to be postponed - and that was granted just hours before kick-off.

Asked if it was acceptable Fulham had to prepare at short notice for the Wednesday's game, Mourinho replied: "Are you serious? They had 48 hours to prepare for this game. Look, I had the news I was not going to play them two hours before the game started."

He added: "The biggest impact is to have matches postponed. The changing of the order, the impact is I would say minimal, because in the end you have to play 19 matches at home, 19 away. You have to play two matches against every team.

1:31 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho took exception to being asked whether it was unfair on Fulham they were given 48 hours notice that their game would be played

"If to help the Premier League to end properly, I think it's a solution we all have to accept as a positive solution."

Speaking shortly after Mourinho in Fulham's pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Parker said he did not view the rearranged fixture as "realistic".

"The possibility of playing Spurs on Wednesday came on Saturday," he said. "We didn't think that was realistic and we were informed Monday morning at 9:30. To confirm that on Monday morning is scandalous. I accept we have to play the game, but it's the notice."

Fulham's match against Chelsea, originally scheduled for Friday, has also been pushed back to Saturday as a result.

