Premier League live on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Man Utd added to schedule

All the games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports...
Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports
Tue Jan 12: Sheff Utd vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 6pm
Tue Jan 12: Wolves vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Thur Jan 14: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Jan 16: Leeds vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm
Fri Jan 15: Fulham vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Jan 17: Aston Villa vs Everton - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun Jan 17: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Jan 17: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Jan 17: Man City vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon Jan 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm
Tue Jan 19: Leicester vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Wed Jan 20: Leeds vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Thur Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Jan 30: Southampton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm
To be rescheduled from Friday December 4: Aston Villa vs Newcastle
Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital
It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.
In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.
Football calendar: All the dates
The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:
January
Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16
February
Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals
March
FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16
April
FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals
May
Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final
June
Euro 2020 starts